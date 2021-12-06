Decatur well represented on Illinois Manufacturers' Association board

SPRINGFIELD — Decatur is well represented on the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association’s Board of Directors.

The group, which advocates on behalf of manufacturers throughout the state, has announced Greg Webb as its new board chair.

Webb is vice president of State Government Relations for Archer Daniels Midland Co., the Chicago-based agribusiness giant with a major presence in Decatur, as well as the state.

Webb is joined on the board by Kara Demirjian Huss, who will serve as its treasurer. Demirjian Huss is vice president and global marketing director for T/CCI Manufacturing LLC, a global compressor supplier based in Decatur.

Renee Velasquez Togher, president of Chicago-based Azteca Foods, Inc., will serve as vice chair

“The Illinois Manufacturers’ Association has a long history of working to advance the manufacturing industry, create jobs and strengthen our economy, and I’m honored to take on this role and add to those efforts,” said Webb. “While the pandemic presented new challenges for manufacturers, it also highlighted how important our work is every day and I look forward to helping the IMA build on those strengths.”

Webb joined ADM in 1986, working in the North American oilseeds processing business. He was named the company’s North American trade representative for Grain and Oilseeds in July 2002, before taking on his current role in October 2007.

Webb replaces Linda McGill Boasmond, president of Cedar Concepts Corporation, who served as the IMA chair for the past two years. Boasmond was the first Black chair of the IMA and focused her efforts on engaging girls in science programs while leading the association through the pandemic.

“The IMA is lucky to have the guidance of these dedicated industry leaders as we continue our mission to ensure manufacturers across Illinois have what they need to grow and thrive, which is more important than ever as we recover from the disruption caused by the pandemic,” said Mark Denzler, president and CEO of the association. “We appreciate these leaders’ willingness to dedicate their time and we are ready to get to work alongside them.”

