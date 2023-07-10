DECATUR — Police report that a 25-year-old woman was kidnapped at gunpoint in Decatur and driven to Peoria where she was assaulted.

And reports say she had been abducted from the parking lot of the Macon County Courthouse around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. She had just emerged from the building after obtaining an emergency order of protection against the man who kidnapped her.

“The suspect involved had dropped her off at a hospital up in the Peoria area later that day,” Decatur police Detective Sgt. Brian Earles said.

“She notified authorities and police located him not too far away from where the victim was dropped off; he was arrested around 8:30 p.m. the same day.”

Earles said it was unclear what their relationship was. But Macon County Circuit Court records confirm she had obtained the order of protection around lunchtime on the day of her kidnapping.

A check of Peoria County Jail records Monday showed the man is being held in custody on preliminary charges of the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful restraint, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated assault.

The jail records also show the man is being held for another agency, Decatur police. “We had issued an arrest warrant against him for aggravated kidnapping,” Earles said.

The detective said it wasn't known how the man had managed to track the woman to the courthouse parking lot and why he had then driven to Peoria. “To my knowledge, I don’t know of a connection,” Earles added.

“That might just be where they ended up.”

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney's office.

2023 mugshots from the Herald & Review Lourash Hirstein Phillip Gehrken Joseph A. Williams Jetrevius O. Jarrett Edwards King-Woods Wilson Derrickson Colby J. Park