DECATUR — A Decatur woman will be U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski's guest at President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address on Tuesday evening, the congresswoman's office announced.
Andrea Kelly, a 2020 graduate of MacArthur High School and construction wireman with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 146, will join Budzinski, a Springfield Democrat, at the joint session of Congress.
“I’m excited to be joined by Andrea Kelly for my first State of the Union address – a young woman who shows us just how important apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs are to the economic mobility of our communities," Budzinski said in a news release. "I look forward to introducing legislation to support these programs in the coming weeks.”
Budzinski, a trade unionist before entering public office, has emphasized the need to attract people to skilled trades, which often offer good pay and don't require a four-year college degree.
The freshman's first bill will address the job skills gap by providing tax incentives to small businesses that hire apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship workers. The legislation has not been filed yet, however.
According to the release, Kelly applied for the IBEW's apprenticeship program will working at McDonald's. The union directed her to a pre-apprenticeship program that prepares participants with the skills to compete for union apprenticeships.
Upon completing the program, Kelly has been hired as a construction wireman and applied to be an IBEW apprentice. She will be initiated next week as an IBEW member.
