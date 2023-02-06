DECATUR — A Decatur woman will be U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski's guest at President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address on Tuesday evening, the congresswoman's office announced.

Andrea Kelly, a 2020 graduate of MacArthur High School and construction wireman with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 146, will join Budzinski, a Springfield Democrat, at the joint session of Congress.

“I’m excited to be joined by Andrea Kelly for my first State of the Union address – a young woman who shows us just how important apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs are to the economic mobility of our communities," Budzinski said in a news release. "I look forward to introducing legislation to support these programs in the coming weeks.”

Budzinski, a trade unionist before entering public office, has emphasized the need to attract people to skilled trades, which often offer good pay and don't require a four-year college degree.

The freshman's first bill will address the job skills gap by providing tax incentives to small businesses that hire apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship workers. The legislation has not been filed yet, however.

According to the release, Kelly applied for the IBEW's apprenticeship program will working at McDonald's. The union directed her to a pre-apprenticeship program that prepares participants with the skills to compete for union apprenticeships.

Upon completing the program, Kelly has been hired as a construction wireman and applied to be an IBEW apprentice. She will be initiated next week as an IBEW member.

By the numbers: President Biden at the two-year mark 6.5% annual inflation 10.46 million job vacancies $31.38 trillion national debt $24.2 billion in security aid to Ukraine 2.38 million migrants stopped at border 97 federal judges confirmed 89 pardons and commutations $3.36 average gas price 666 million vaccines administered 680,000 COVID-19 deaths 36 states visited 197 days in Delaware 6 chats with Xi 21 news conferences $1 trillion in infrastructure $40 billion for bridges 1 state dinner 0 Cabinet departures A closer look