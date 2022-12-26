Decatur's Christmas Card Lane winners announced

DECATUR — The Decatur Area Arts Council is excited to announce the winners of the fourth annual Christmas Card Lane holiday public art competition.
This outdoor exhibit/competition was comprised of larger-than-life 'cards' created by local artists and groups. The cards were installed in downtown Decatur's Preston Jackson Park for display from Nov. 21 to Dec. 30. The public was invited to vote online for their favorite card through Dec. 24.
James Millikin Homestead claimed first place and the $200 prize. Lexie Damery finished second and Johns Hill Magnet School finished third, claiming the $100 and $50 prizes, respectively.
Photos: Christmas Card Lane displays decorate Decatur
#1 in Decatur Area Arts Council’s “Christmas Card Lane” competition at Preston Jackson Park in Decatur on Monday. The displays from local artists and groups will be up through Dec. 30.
