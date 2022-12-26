 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur's Christmas Card Lane winners announced

DECATUR — The Decatur Area Arts Council is excited to announce the winners of the fourth annual Christmas Card Lane holiday public art competition.

The Decatur Area Arts Council holds their "Decatur: Memories of Our Hometown" exhibit featuring relics of Decatur's history.

This outdoor exhibit/competition was comprised of larger-than-life 'cards' created by local artists and groups. The cards were installed in downtown Decatur's Preston Jackson Park for display from Nov. 21 to Dec. 30. The public was invited to vote online for their favorite card through Dec. 24.

James Millikin Homestead claimed first place and the $200 prize. Lexie Damery finished second and Johns Hill Magnet School finished third, claiming the $100 and $50 prizes, respectively.

