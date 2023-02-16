DECATUR — Taylor D. Burris, the Forsyth daycare Mom charged with inflicting fatal injuries on a baby girl by shaking her in a fit of frustration, now wants an alleged confession to police thrown out before her trial begins.

Burris, 25, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Thursday with a “motion to suppress statements.”

Defense attorney Steve Jones argued that Burris was questioned by a detective who came to her home, where she ran the daycare, and “asked leading incriminatory questions” before finally reading her Miranda warning rights.

Jones said Burris was the chief suspect and was subjected to a “custodial interview” which amounted to an interrogation “likely to elicit an incrimination response.”

Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter counter-argued the interview was done properly and Burris was free to ask police to leave or refuse to answer. He said the answers she gave confirmed suspicions police were considering and, as a result of those answers, only then was the defendant arrested and read her rights as a suspect.

Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith told both sides he will watch a more than hour-long phone video of the conversation with Burris, recorded by police, before coming to a decision. He said he will hear closing arguments and make his ruling at a March 23 hearing and then set a trial date.

The case concerns the death of seven-week-old Maren Gallagher from Bement, who died in hospital from massive head injuries May 18, 2022, after being left in the care of Burris. The defendant denies charges of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated battery and endangering the life of a child.

Detectives with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office had sent autopsy results for review to an expert from the University of Chicago who told police it was a case of “shaken baby syndrome.”

Giving evidence at Thursday’s hearing, Detective Sgt. Roger Pope Jr. told Jones police were aware of that expert finding when, dressed in plain clothes, he called unannounced at the home of Burris on June 14.

The detective also confirmed he had a search warrant for her phone; part of the police case is that Burris had Googled information on shaken baby syndrome and had taken too long to summon help after realizing the victim was in distress.

After some back-and forth with Pope about the circumstances of the interview, Jones said to him: “But you wanted her to confess, is that correct?”

Pope replied: “Here is what I want; I want the truth and anytime I ask anyone anything, that is what I want, I want the truth.”

Jones pressed on: “I am asking you a basic question, was your intent to have her confess?”

Pope insisted that was not his intention, and said the outcome would have been different if Burris hadn't finally admitted what she had done, confirming police suspicions.

Jones pushed home his point that the police were never going to give Burris the benefit of the doubt: "But you didn’t think she was being truthful, did you?” he asked.

“No, I did not,” Pope said, at which point Rueter objected that the defense attorney was arguing with the witness, and the judge sustained the objection.

In a sworn affidavit about the case Pope accuses Burris of initially lying to police about what happened by claiming the baby’s injuries were the result of an accident. Pope said she had finally confessed during their long conversation and that is when she had been placed under arrest and taken to jail.

Rueter on cross examination got Pope to emphasize he had not arrived at the defendant’s house with the intention of arresting her: “At that point in time before your interview, did you think you had enough to arrest her and take her into custody?” he asked.

“No,” replied the detective.

Burris has been free since Dec. 30 after posting a $20,000 bond on bail lowered from $250,000 to $200,000 after Jones had filed a motion asking for a reduction.

