Despite coronavirus, 'still a sense of community' for Central Illinois Muslims

"Ramadan usually is a time where people gather in large numbers," said El Akrich. "We're trying to make the best of the situation."

Congregants are especially keeping an eye on elderly members or those who are shut-in, Springfield's Jallow added.

"We're all in it together," he said. "We're not congregating, but there's still a sense of community. The importance is the health and safety of everybody."

"Social distancing doesn't mean we're socially isolated," El Akrich added. "We're looking after each other."

Mona Ahsan of Springfield said that Ramadan always means compassion for fellow human beings. She said she's been particularly moved by television images of long food lines and the country's homeless situation.

"More than ever, it's important to take care of everybody else," said Ahsan. "It's important not to leave compassion behind."

The coronavirus is evidence of "the power of God that has brought the world to a standstill," Ahsan said, though "my God is merciful and compassionate and benevolent."