Destination, victory: Maroa-Forsyth tops New Berlin 64-7

Maroa-Forsyth jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 64-7 win over New Berlin on September 10 in Illinois football.

Neither offense could get untracked in a fruitless third quarter.

Maroa-Forsyth's offense struck to a 58-7 lead over New Berlin at the intermission.

The Trojans roared in front of the Pretzels 44-7 to begin the second quarter.

In recent action on August 27, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Auburn and New Berlin took on Athens on August 27 at New Berlin High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

