For Diana J. Voiles, nursing is far more than just a job.

It wasn't what she always wanted to do: Voiles came to the profession later in life. Once she did, she found a fulfilling career that she enjoys every day, even after 19 years and counting.

“I was a late bloomer,” Voiles said. “I went back to school at 36 when I finally figured out that my calling is to be a nurse.”

Voiles, 56, now serves as director of health and wellness for Randall Residence of Decatur. She works hard to develop relationships with patients and bring more joy into their days, and the most difficult part of the job is losing those patients.

That remains true even if the loss comes only from their move to another facility. ”It always hurts.”

The coronavirus pandemic and constantly changing state guidelines also proved to be major challenges, she said.

But the rewards are powerful, too. Voiles appreciates the ability to be an uplifting force for her patients.

The best part of the job, she said, is “knowing that I will make someone’s day simply because I came to work,” she said.

It’s a job she loves doing every day.

“It’s amazing to still be energized by what you do,” she said.

“This is not a job,” she said. “It’s a passion or a calling. It’s a profession that is demanding, constantly changing, and never without a genuine ‘thank you.’”

Voiles enjoys spending time with her husband, Bryan, as well as five “bonus” sons and three daughters-in-law, and five grandchildren.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0