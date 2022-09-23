Macon County Animal Control and Care Center is open and running operations as normal. We are doing our best to... View on PetFinder
DINO
A Decatur mother is accused of hitting her four-year-old son with a belt after he gave his infant sibling medicine, police said.
Queen Elizabeth's coffin will come to its final resting place at Windsor on Monday. This will complete its long journey from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh, then from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall and Westminster Abbey, and then finally to St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.
There are about 25 species of hummingbirds in the United States, but the ruby-throated hummingbird is the only one regularly seen in the eastern part of the country.
This time the thieves even sent a courier to pick up the money.
Ready for this weekend's Apple 'n Pork Festival? Here's what you need to know (including maps!).
Prosecutors say they've had no contact with her and believe she is in Chicago.
One of two brothers-in-law is accused of strangling and biting the other.
Cause of the blaze now under investigation.
A mother’s milk provides a newborn with vital antibodies and an immunity boost as the infant grows.
Decatur Pride Fest was held in Fairview Park on Saturday, the first time since COVID-19 that the group could hold a large event.