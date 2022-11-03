 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DISC offering School's Out Day Camps in November

DECATUR — The Decatur Indoor Sports Complex is hosting several School’s Out Day Camps this month.

The camps, which include activities and field trips, are for children ages 5 to 14. They run from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 8, 23 and 25 at the DISC, 1295 W. Wood St., Decatur. 

The cost is $43 ($38 with resident discount) per day. There is a 15% discount for each additional sibling. Meals are not provided for most camp days. Participants are encouraged to bring a sack lunch.

For more information, call Melissa at 217-429-3472.

