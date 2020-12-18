Documents show what led to COVID citations against Joe’s Station House Pizza Pub in Normal

They could issue a written warning, a fine of up to $10,000 for each violation, suspend the license for 150 days or revoke the permit. The owners can appeal to the state liquor commission.

Day said the town has never issued the maximum fine or suspension for liquor license violations.

The documents show citizen complaints were made to the town on Nov. 6 and 13.

Normal police visited the business and reported violations to three Restore Illinois orders: no indoor dining or bar service; all bar patrons should be seated at tables outside; and no ordering, sitting or congregating at the bar.

An employee interviewed said the restaurant remained opened because of financial hardship, according to the report.

Mayor Chris Koos, who acts as liquor commissioner, on Nov. 15 sent a letter notifying the business, saying: “A failure to comply with the mitigation requirements is a violation of section 4.4 of the Town’s Liquor Code, and a violation of Ordinance 5840, which requires all liquor licensees to abide by the Restore Illinois Guidelines.”

A third citizen complaint was received on Dec. 11 and Normal police found the restaurant in violation, the report shows.