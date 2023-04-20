QUINCY — Quanada must turn over records for services the late Rebecca Bliefnick obtained from it.

Judge Robert Adrian on Thursday ordered the records be turned over to him within seven days, and he will review them to determine if they are relevant to the case.

Quanada's attorney, William Meckes, said the local domestic violence and sexual assault crisis center would have turned the records over to Rebecca Bliefnick's estate but didn't receive a request until late Wednesday.

He argued that he believed the records were protected by state law.

The estate's attorney, Jerry Timmerwilke, sought to quash the subpoena.

Timothy Bliefnick's attorney, Casey Schnack, said the law protected records for sexual assault victims. She reiterated that she sought records about services Rebecca Bliefnick received from the organization in connection with alleged domestic violence involving her client.

Bliefnick, 39, a Decatur native, pleaded not guilty on March 24 to two counts of first-degree murder and one count of home invasion in connection with the shooting death of his estranged wife, Rebecca Bliefnick.

She was discovered dead in her home on Kentucky Road in Quincy by a family member on Feb. 23. Quincy police determined that Bliefnick had died from multiple gunshot wounds and immediately began investigating the death as a homicide.

The only other motion heard Thursday asked that attorneys in the case be prohibited from speaking with jurors outside the courtroom. The defense motion was approved without objection.

The rest of the motions up on Thursday were closed to the public, with courthouse security herding the media out of the courtroom.

The Herald-Whig, WGEM and Muddy River News have sought to unseal motions in the case that have been deemed evidentiary and sealed from the public.

A hearing on the petition to vacate Adrian's ruling that sealed motions is set for May 3.

A hearing for pretrial and further motions was set for May 11.

Timothy Bliefnick is being held in the Adams County Jail.

