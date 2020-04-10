Doorbell video shows invasion

A doorbell video of a shocking daylight home invasion in Arlington Heights released by police Thursday shows a chaotic scene before the attempted robbery ended with a homeowner fatally shooting one of the intruders.

The Ring doorbell video begins with two men, identified by police as Bradley J. Finnan, 38, of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Larry D. Brodacz, 58, of Buffalo Grove, approaching the front door of the manicured two-story home in the 2400 block of Evergreen Avenue, with the duo wearing baseball caps, surgical-style masks and gloves.

A man authorities say was determined to be Brodacz can be seen in the video trying the doorknob, knocking, then seeing the Ring camera and warning the other man, determined to be Finnan, not to look at the camera. The man police identified as Brodacz then rings the doorbell.

The video shows the two men entering the home and shouting out a greeting, after which the scene soon turns to mayhem, with screams and expletives heard from inside.

Within seconds, a man authorities say is Finnan can be seen on the video being chased out the door by the male homeowner. Authorities said Brodacz was shot and killed by the male homeowner with his wife’s gun.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office later ruled the death a homicide, and Finnan, found early Sunday morning in Rockford, has been charged with felony murder and home invasion.

