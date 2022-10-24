 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Christmas Care & Share Toy Program registrations being accepted

DECATUR — Dove, Inc. is hosting registration for its annual Christmas Toy Care and Share for young children.

Registrations are being held at:

Dove, Inc., 302 S. Union St., east entrance, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25; 

Decatur Public Library, 130 N. Franklin St., 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26; and 

Familia Dental, 141 E. Pershing Road, 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Oct. 27.

Parents/guardians will need to provide an identification and proof that the kids are in the home.

For more information, email santa@doveinc.org or call 217-428-6616. 

