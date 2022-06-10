Down in polls, Irvin says a vote for Bailey is vote to re-elect Gov. J.B. Pritzker

BLOOMINGTON — Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin has spent most of this year as the perceived frontrunner in the Republican race for Illinois governor.

Backed by more than $50 million from billionaire hedge fund manager Ken Griffin, Irvin has been on television essentially nonstop since January, hitting Gov. J.B. Pritzker on crime, corruption and taxes while introducing himself to voters with a series of slick ads.

But that message apparently hasn't gotten across as a new poll, released Friday morning, shows Irvin trailing state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, by stunning 15 percentage points with just 2½ weeks to go until the primary election.

At a press conference in Bloomington Friday afternoon, Irvin sought to reboot his campaign on the fly. The recalibrated message he offered and repeated ad nauseam: "A vote for Darren Bailey is a vote for J.B. Pritzker."

"I can't say this enough: This is J.B. Pritzker spending tens of millions of dollars meddling in the Republican primary to prop up a Republican that he knows he can beat," Irvin said. "A vote for Darren Bailey is a vote for J.B. Pritzker. Period."

The new message comes after a week of shuffling for Irvin's campaign, which included, at least temporarily, pulling down all their television ads in downstate markets. The campaign characterized this as a "reassessing" of strategy. Irvin's ads are still airing in the Chicago region.

The poll, conducted by Public Policy Polling on behalf of the Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ, seemed to confirm trouble for the campaign, finding Bailey with 32% support among likely GOP primary voters compared to Irvin's 17%.

Venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan had 11%, businessman Gary Rabine had 6%, former state Sen. Paul Schimpf had 4% and attorney Max Solomon had 2%.

Irvin acknowledged that they've "changed our plan of how we're going to get our message across," adding that "it's necessary for us to reassess just like all the other campaigns are changing their message."

"We've got 2½ weeks left in this campaign," Irvin said. "That's a lifetime in politics. And I'm confident that my team will continue to get our message out and it will resonate."

But time is running out. Early voting has been ongoing since May 19 and the primary election is June 28.

Irvin slammed Pritzker and his Democratic allies for getting involved in the Republican primary, airing both negative ads on Irvin and ads that appear to be negative for Bailey but actually play up his conservative credentials.

The Irvin campaign estimates that Democrats could end up spending a whopping $32 million on the Republican primary if their current pace holds.

"Why is he spending tens of million dollars in negative ads against me? Because he doesn't want to face me in the general election," Irvin said. "That's exactly why he's doing it."

Though Irvin stated his belief that Bailey could not win a general election, he dodged a question when asked if that implied Bailey was "too conservative" to win in Illinois.

At an unrelated press conference in Chicago, Pritzker said that Irvin calling a vote for Bailey a vote for him was "a ridiculous statement."

"I'll face anybody on the other side of the aisle and we'll win," Pritzker said.

The stated purpose for Irvin's Bloomington visit was a roundtable discussion with members of law enforcement. Irvin's running mate, state Rep. Avery Bourne, R-Morrisonville, along with attorney general candidate Steve Kim and secretary of state candidate John Milhiser, also attended.

Several supporters of Bailey gathered on the street corner outside the event, held in the office of an insurance company near Central Illinois Regional Airport.

Crime has been a key plank in Irvin's campaign, though most polling indicates the issue may not be as large as some believe, especially in comparison to inflationary pressures in the economy.

"It's time to take the handcuffs off of our police officers and put them on the violent criminals who deserve it," Irvin said.

But again, he offered another warning to primary voters.

"The reality is none of these radical policies will change if J.B. Pritzker's preferred candidate, the one who he's funding against me, Darren Bailey, wins the primary election," Irvin said.

Contact Brenden Moore at 217-421-7984. Follow him on Twitter: @brendenmoore13

