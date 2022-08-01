 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Downed power lines, power outages as storm passes through Macon County

DECATUR — The storm making their way through Macon County Monday morning are leaving downed power lines and power outages in its wake.

The Ameren Illinois power outage map showed nearly 1,000 customers without service as of 7:15 a.m. But that number has been trending down in the past hour as crews work to restore service.

Scanner reports indicated several tree limbs and power lines down on Decatur roadways.

Ameren Illinois shares these tip for dealing with downed power lines.

  • If you see downed power lines, stay far away, warn others and call Ameren to report the location.
  • Never drive over a downed power line.
  • Never touch any electrical power lines. Keep your family and pets away from the lines.
  • If a tree or branch falls on an electric line, call Ameren to report the location.
  • Do not remove a tree limb or other object from a power line. Electricity can travel through objects, especially when they are wet.
  • Don't attempt to rescue someone who makes contact with a downed power line - you could become a victim yourself. Call 911.
  • Stay away from anything a downed power line comes in contact with, including fences or trees.
  • Remember, it's hard to tell the difference between an electric line, a telephone line or a cable line. Treat any line as an energized and dangerous line.

What's needed to survive a power outage

Ameren Illinois recommends preparing a storm supply kit to be ready in case of a power outage. It works to restore power as quickly and safely as possible, but sometimes it can be out for an extended period of time. In addition to preparing family members, food and water for family pets can be useful, too.

For more information, go to AmerenIllinois.com and click "Outage Center"

Contact Scott Perry at (217) 421-7976. Follow him on Twitter: @scottperry66

