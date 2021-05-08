Duffy's pinch-hit lifts Cubs over Pirates 3-2

The Pirates have totaled eight runs in their last six games. They are 2-17 in their last 19 games at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs jumped ahead 1-0 in the first when Contreras was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and one out.

Pittsburgh starter Wil Crowe (two runs, six hits in six innings) avoided further damage by getting Heyward to line out and David Bote to fly out.

Tom's two-run blast to the left-center bleachers in the fourth put the Pirates on top 2-1.

"I was just so excited; it's one of the best feelings in the world, hitting your first homer," Tom said. "This is one of the most iconic ballparks in the game, so it's great to do it here."

Chicago tied it in the bottom half on a sacrifice fly by Sogard to drive in Contreras.

The Cubs are capable of slugging, but used speed and savvy baserunning to win on a chilly day with the wind blowing in.

Heyward started the winning rally with a walk, stole second and scored on a short single — just beating the throw from right fielder Phillip Evans.

"You steal that base for a reason," Heyward said. "I expect Duff to do what he does. I knew I had to make a great slide. The guy made a great throw."