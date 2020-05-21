Early NBA draft entrants — like Ayo Dosunmu, Kofi Cockburn and Paul Reed — are playing the waiting game

The pre-draft process is usually a key time for on-the-fence draftees to showcase their talents.

“That’s my goal at the end of the day, to play in the NBA and work as hard as I can to be picked as high as possible,” Dosunmu said last week on a conference call with reporters. “Of course, I didn’t sign with an agent because there’s so many uncertainties. But if everything goes the right way and everything gets back on track, of course, I’ll be staying in the draft and working out to be the best player I can be.”

Dosunmu, a Chicago native who played at Morgan Park High School, recently found a Chicago gym that allowed him to work out privately to avoid breaking social-distancing guidelines. Some mock drafts project the 6-foot-5 guard as a late second-round pick, while he’s not listed in others.

Dosunmu said he is being patient and will be ready when a combine date is scheduled. His draft stock potentially took a hit when the Big Ten tournament and NCAA Tournament, which Illinois figured to appear in after going 21-10, were canceled.