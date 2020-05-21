Eastern Illinois baseball player Will Klein looks towards MLB draft, projected in first five rounds

Instead scouts will have to rely on the previous information they have collected and maybe compare a player to a former known player.

Klein posted 33 strikeouts in 24.1 innings of work and ranked 57th in the nation in strikeouts. The starter and former reliever, had a pair of nine-strikeout performances against Jacksonville State and Northwestern State. He finished the season with a record of 1-2 with a 3.33 earned run average.

"As a team I really expected us to surprise people and compete for an OVC Championship. I know we had the caliber of player on the team," Klein said of the team that was 8-6 and had the highest RPI in the OVC before the season ended. "I know that myself, Blake (Malatestinic) and other pitchers were really confident in our staff and I think that showed with some of the numbers we put up in the games we did get to play."

Klein, a Bloomington North, Ind. grad, worked at 92-94 miles per hour this spring and topped out at 96 with his four-seam fastball. He also has a curveball and has added a changeup. But he wanted to get more innings in this season.