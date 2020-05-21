Eastern Illinois baseball player Will Klein looks towards MLB draft, projected in first five rounds

CHARLESTON — Will Klein is projected to be the highest Eastern Illinois baseball player picked in the Major League Baseball first-year player draft since Tyler Kehler went in the 2009 supplemental first round draft to the Los Angeles Angels.
Klein, a 6-5, 230 pound right-handed pitcher who just completed his junior year, was the No. 1 prospect in the Ohio Valley Conference and No. 103 overall before the season, which was cut short because of the coronavirus. However, Klein has dropped to No. 178 as of Thursday, but still is hoping for a fifth round pick.
MLB cut its draft from 40 rounds to five as owners were looking to save costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This means there will be only 150 players picked. Klein knows this year’s MLB Draft will look much different as it will only cover five rounds of picks.
"It has definitely changed,” said Klein.”The call frequency has gone up with them trying to solidify that if they were to call a guy on the day of the draft, what is the likelihood that he is going to sign. It's more of area scouts doing their job and getting their guys on the board. Nothing really changed in regards to where you are going to get picked. If you're a top five round talent, then you're a top five round talent."
What has changed is the ability for scouts to watch a good deal of baseball this spring. In addition to the hot dogs and Cracker Jacks missing from the game, so are the scouts with their radar guns catching each 100 mile-per-hour pop of the glove.
Instead scouts will have to rely on the previous information they have collected and maybe compare a player to a former known player.
Klein posted 33 strikeouts in 24.1 innings of work and ranked 57th in the nation in strikeouts. The starter and former reliever, had a pair of nine-strikeout performances against Jacksonville State and Northwestern State. He finished the season with a record of 1-2 with a 3.33 earned run average.
"As a team I really expected us to surprise people and compete for an OVC Championship. I know we had the caliber of player on the team," Klein said of the team that was 8-6 and had the highest RPI in the OVC before the season ended. "I know that myself, Blake (Malatestinic) and other pitchers were really confident in our staff and I think that showed with some of the numbers we put up in the games we did get to play."
Klein, a Bloomington North, Ind. grad, worked at 92-94 miles per hour this spring and topped out at 96 with his four-seam fastball. He also has a curveball and has added a changeup. But he wanted to get more innings in this season.
"For me the end of the season took away innings I was going to get," Klein said. "The next step in my development was just pitching more and going longer in games. I already had as many innings pitched this year as I did all of last year and more than my freshman year. I just felt that the more I pitched the easier it was going to get as I learned to repeat things. Then that just stopped."
EIU head coach Jason Anderson, who also pitched in the Major Leagues, agreed with that assessment.
"I think Will just needs more innings under his belt," said Anderson. "He is very intelligent and figures things out on his own. He has a fresh arm and does not lack confidence. In the right organization he could move up the ladder quickly."
Over the summer Klein, who pitched for the Lakeshore Chinooks (Grafton, Wisc.), developed into a Northwoods League All-Star picking up seven saves while impressing scouts with his increasing presence on the mound and 100 mile-per-hour fastball. Klein finished with an impressive earned run average of 0.85 in the Northwoods League with 38 strikeouts in 21 innings.
Anderson also recognized some potential in his young pitcher and talked to Klein about changing his role on the Panthers staff.
"At Lakeshore I was a closer, said Klein. “I had seven saves, but I did throw a bunch because they would be one or two innings at the end of games," Klein said. "When I got back to campus we had just lost (Michael) YaSenka to the draft and (Tyler) Jones, so all our starting pitching were seniors and they were gone. Coach Anderson was looking for guys to replace them. 'B Mal' (Malatestinic) was a candidate and Coach saw that I was able to be more consistent over the summer and gave me a chance at that role."
His sophomore season he earned the Ohio Valley Conference Academic Medal of Honor. He is a biological sciences major who appeared in 19 games going 1-1 with a 5.11 ERA in 24 2/3 innings with 34 strikeouts. Overall at Eastern he is 3-4 and has pitched 63 2/3 innings with a ERA of 4.64 with 95 strikeouts and 59 walks as well as 60 hits. He shaved his walk rate from 9.8 to 4.8 this spring.
Since the 2020 season came to an end, Klein has continued to stay in baseball shape. He is fortunate that his apartment complex has a weight room located on site. He has also been running and started throwing bullpens for what could be the next single greatest day in his life when he might get his name called on June 10.
"He's really the complete package for a young pitching prospect," said Anderson. "He has size, intelligence, health, work ethic, youth and a big time arm. There isn't much else he's missing other than the innings he lost this season due to the pandemic."
Said Klein: "Definitely pitching as both a reliever and starter in college gives me a little more flexibility, but I think most teams have me profiled as a relief pitcher, and I'm okay with that. In season it is all about going out to pitch and win games for the guys. I wasn't really worried about which scouts were at games or who was calling. It was about getting wins and throwing strikes. Until June 10th being a prospect doesn't matter, until you get drafted.”
