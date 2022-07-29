Macon County Animal Control and Care Center is open and running operations as normal. We are doing our best to... View on PetFinder
EDGAR
A 48-year-old Decatur man is booked on preliminary charges and more charges may be coming for his son.
Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said in a news release that Tiebryis R. May, 22, was pronounced dead at 4:31 a.m. Sunday in the operating theater at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
She looted a safe and then went shopping with Mom's credit cards.
He was shot with a stun gun but managed to get away and was arrested later.
Woman gets upset after she checks boyfriend's phone; and she had a gun stuffed inside her bra.
Victim tells police he recognizes attacker and identifies him from news story.
Victim suffered a fractured skull and brain bleed, according to police.
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has again extended the deadline for residents to renew expiring driver’s licenses and identification cards, this time to Dec. 1.
With victory, Shannon Gutierrez Seal would be first elected female sheriff in Illinois.
Police say he hit girlfriend with pump nozzle and then doused her in fuel.