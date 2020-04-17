Editorial: Congress needs to unify for pandemic help programs

One of the hardships of the coronavirus pandemic is the scale and abruptness of the change it has brought to American life. Watching your favorite sports team, hanging out at the neighbor's house, seeing your kids to the school bus, commuting to work _ these are the familiar daily roles for many families. You could set your clock by them and their absence is disorienting. The same must surely be the case in Washington, D.C., where partisan squabbling has been the norm for many years.

Yet in the midst of a pandemic, with U.S. jobless claims hitting the 22 million mark with a whopping 5.2 million added just this week alone, self-serving political attacks are not just distasteful, they are appalling. Do President Donald Trump and congressional leaders understand this, or is it possible they can't help themselves?

Republicans are correct about one thing. The Paycheck Protection Program, the popular small business loan program that provides cash to companies that keep workers on the job (as well as the chance to have those loans ultimately forgiven), deserves a boost. While the PPP suffered some initial rollout problems, it appears to be helping and has now depleted the $350 billion set aside for it under the $2.2 trillion CARES Act.