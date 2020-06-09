Editorial: What went wrong: How America has suffered nearly 100,000 coronavirus deaths

Today, more than four months after the first reported case of what was then called the novel coronavirus in the state of Washington, Americans will die in Tennessee and Texas, in Arizona and Wisconsin, in Colorado and Kansas and, of course, in New York and New Jersey.

A grave milestone in a public health war, on the heels of a long weekend when we honored war dead: Since the first U.S. fatality from the virus, initially thought to have happened in late February but later revised to early that month, more than 100,000 souls will soon have perished across the country. That almost surely understates the true toll. The United States of America, with 4.25% of the world’s population, has suffered 28% of its deaths. Our great nation, which beats its chest and chants three proud letters when it wins Olympic medals, has been laid low.

They say defeat is an orphan but success has a thousand fathers, but there are many with responsibility for this carnage.

First, blame the Chinese government in Beijing, which, rather than successfully containing the outbreak in Wuhan, covered it up, deceiving the world in critical early days.

But America has had an especially fierce battle against COVID-19 because of weaknesses homegrown.