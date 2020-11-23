Effingham Public Library eyes expansion

"We're paying him to do that math," McKay said, referring to Rachlin.

Rachlin's services will cost the library several thousand dollars depending on how long it takes to develop the model and what other services, like presentations, the library chooses to pay for.

"Having a consultant or somebody to help with this would be good," said Effingham City Administrator Steve Miller at the board's Nov. 16 meeting. The library is a government arm of the city.

In addition to Meristem Advisors, McKay said she has been working with EveryLibrary, a political action committee, for guidance on the technical and legal mechanics of the project.

This expansion has been in the works at the library for some time, with talk of it going back decades, according to McKay.

"Back when conversations started about this, we actually had a pretty big to-do list," McKay said. This "to-do list" included working on financial aspects of running the library in addition to acquiring and renovating the building the library operates in now.

"When we were doing the building expansion, that was definitely on our minds." McKay said. "This is the next logical step."