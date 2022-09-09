EIU honors women behind recently renamed hall

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University celebrated the new name of what was formerly Douglas Hall with a dedication Friday afternoon.

The residence hall’s new name, Powell-Norton Hall, honors two Black women with ties to the university. Zella Powell was the first Black graduate from Eastern in 1910 and Ona Norton provided housing to Black students when it was difficult for them to find accommodation.

An April vote by Eastern’s Board of Trustees changed the name from Douglas Hall to Powell-Norton Hall following over a decade of debate around the idea of changing the building’s name.

The building was named after lawmaker and lawyer Stephen A. Douglas. The building was named in conjunction with Lincoln Hall, named after Abraham Lincoln, to commemorate a debate between the two men in Charleston during the 1858 U.S. Senate campaign.

The pair’s main debate topic was the expansion of slavery in the new U.S. territories, which Douglas supported.

The building is now the first and only building on the campus that is named after Black women.

Friday, descendants of Powell spoke on their grandmother’s legacy to members of the board, members of the naming committee that recommended the change and others from the campus and surrounding community that wanted to celebrate the new name. Descendants of Norton were unable to attend, but Eastern Vice President of University Advancement Ken Wetstein said they shared their approval of and happiness for the name change with him.

Stephanie Wright-Griggs and Dr. Carla Wright beamed with pride throughout the dedication.

“It's hard to put stuff in words but (I’m feeling) very proud and very humble,” Wright-Griggs said. “...Anytime you're associated with someone who makes a difference in history, it's a very humbling experience.”

The women shared their excitement for the new name and its meaning for their family.

“She was just very quietly happy and I think that (the dedication) would make her happy because this is her alma mater,” Wright-Griggs said. “And it’s right down the street from where she grew up in her life in Mattoon so she would be over the top.”

“It feels it feels great. I mean, because this was her home. This was where she was from,” Wright said. “The fact that she went here, it makes it, you know, really memorable and important, so I feel great about it.”

Wright said she never expected a building to be named after her grandmother.

“This is something we had never thought would ever show up or even occur. But sometimes things just kind of drop out of the sky,” Wright said.

Powell’s great-granddaughter, Dr. Louisa Griggs, said she was proud to be part of her family’s legacy.

“It's really important to know your history and to come from such an amazing history is always very inspiring,” Griggs said. “How could you not be proud and empowered by it?”

Eastern President David Glassman, who made the final recommendation to the university’s board to name the building Powell-Norton Hall, said he was proud to be the university’s president during the historic moment.

Glassman convened the naming committee twice on the renaming of Douglas Hall and said it was the right time for the change.

“I think there's just a changing thought and a changing culture,” Glassman said. “We still understand that the Lincoln-Douglas debates are important to this region and important to Coles County, but at the same time, this is an opportunity to name this building after individuals that really have a part of EIU’s history.”

He said he was grateful for all of those who were involved in the process dating back over a decade.

“It allowed us to look at changes over the course of a decade and what that meant to people and their perceptions and their feelings, particularly towards inclusivity and diversity. There is a history and a lesson just looking at this journey of the first debate to the dedication of the building today,” Glassman said. “That is what universities are all about.”

Wright-Griggs will be bringing a copy of a traveling exhibit she created about her grandmother to the campus in early October. The exhibit will feature photographs of her families time in Mattoon as a pioneer family of the town.