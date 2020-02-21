The deadline for receiving letters to the editor related to the election is 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11. The final publish date for election-related letters is Sunday, March 15.
Election letters deadline
A Macon man is charged with causing injuries to his 8-week-old son that have sent the child to intensive care.
One restaurant owner is considering extra security and the sheriff's office is looking to step up the presence of law enforcement in an effort to stop groups of rowdy teenagers causing problems near Hickory Point Mall in Forsyth.
Police say a man refused to return his 6-month-old baby to the child's mother and at one point told her, "Go find him, (expletive). I don’t know where he’s at; I don’t got him; better find him before he freezes."
Sidney J. Flinn, the Decatur drunk driver who ran down and killed his girlfriend, was sentenced to five years in prison Wednesday.
Police said a woman armed herself with two kitchen knives and stabbed her Decatur boyfriend after an argument.
Illinois OK’d two more recreational marijuana dispensaries. But they might not start selling right away.
Though legal marijuana sales have been underway for a month-and-a-half in Illinois, some medical dispensaries are still waiting for state appr…
Police say a 30-year-old man died as the result of a one-vehicle crash at the Jasper Street underpass early Saturday.
Four mothers who have lost sons to gun violence, part of a group called Hearts of Angels, gathered Friday at the Decatur Civic Center to share their stories and hope to end gun violence, and to plead for justice.
Two California men were arrested in Decatur Tuesday night on charges of cannabis trafficking, the Macon County Sheriff's office said.
Playing by the rules: Private school coaches and administrators must do a balancing act with IHSA recruiting bylaws
- 7 min to read
The Illinois High School Association rule book is clear: No schools are allowed to recruit students to play for their athletic teams.