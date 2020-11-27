Eli Lake: Biden's prepares centrist security

He has also signaled that he is more clear-eyed on Middle East policy than his party's progressive activists. Last month, for example, Blinken told the Jewish Insider that even if the Biden administration suspends nuclear-related sanctions on Iran, "we will continue nonnuclear sanctions as a strong hedge against Iranian misbehavior in other areas." If Biden keeps that promise, then Iran would still be under considerable financial pressure because the Trump administration has ramped up sanctions on Iran for its support of terrorism.

Flournoy, too, is a centrist on defense policy. She has publicly opposed significant defense cuts and advocated for rebuilding the military to meet new challenges from China and Russia. This was a key point of her testimony before the House Armed Services Committee last year, when she said her primary concern was that a miscalculation by Russia or China could lead to a major confrontation with the U.S. She advocated that the U.S. "procure and deploy all of the systems necessary" to deter both countries from any misbehavior.

It's still very early days to assess what a Biden foreign policy will look like. When Barack Obama became president, no one was predicting the Arab Spring and its tragic aftermath in the war in Syria. Presidents often learn what their foreign policy is by reacting to events in the world.

Nonetheless, Biden's early signals show that, for now at least, he is charting a centrist course. And if his choices for national security positions are disappointing to his party's progressives, they are sure to be reassuring to his country's allies.

Eli Lake is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering national security and foreign policy.

