Embiid stars as 76ers beat Bucks

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid was unyielding under the basket, arms extended sky high as Giannis Antetokounmpo tried to plow through the All-Star center for a bucket. Embiid absorbed the contact and slapped the ball out of Antetokounmpo's hands, one of a bountiful of disruptive plays triggered by the big man.
Embiid used a national showcase to play like an MVP, and the Sixers pushed around a Bucks team that had the best record in the NBA.
"A lot of people have kind of forgotten who I am," Embiid said. "When I'm needed, I'm going to show up."
Embiid had 31 points and 11 rebounds in Philadelphia's first home Christmas game in 31 years, and the 3-point happy 76ers beat Milwaukee 121-109 on Wednesday.
Tobias Harris sank five 3s, Josh Richardson and Furkan Korkmaz each had four and even Embiid hit three as part of Philly's franchise record-tying 21 3s (on 44 attempts) in its most complete game of the season.
"I think this team is designed for the playoffs," coach Brett Brown said. "I believe the road we have traveled so far has been a little bit erratic, at times. But I think the landing spot is exciting."
Harris and Al Horford hit 3s over the final 90 seconds to push back a late Bucks run, and the Sixers improved to 16-2 at home.
There was a charged atmosphere for the anticipated matchup featuring Embiid and Ben Simmons taking on Khris Middleton and Antetokounmpo. Fans dressed as elves, wore ugly sweaters and held signs that said all they wanted for Christmas was a Sixers win.
They got it, with Embiid bullying the reigning MVP in Antetokounmpo on the way to the Sixers' biggest halftime lead (21 points) against the Bucks under coach Mike Budenholzer.
"It was just one of those nights," Budenholzer said.
Embiid scored 23 points and was troublesome defensively, holding Antetokounmpo to 4-for-14 shooting in the half. The Sixers hit 11 3s in the half and made the NBA-best Bucks (27-5) look like anything but Eastern Conference contenders.
Brown said before the game the Bucks were "NBA royalty." They have a ways to go before they're crowned tops in the East.
With fans chanting "Trust the Process!" on Embiid free throws, the star center was worthy of the holiday highlight video.
"I reminded our team, people in America have more appreciation for this day in the NBA," Brown said. "We're grateful for the opportunity."
The Sixers aced their test against the NBA's best.
"I'm not going to overvalue one game," 76ers general manager Elton Brand said, "but it's a good barometer."
Golden State 116, Houston 104
Boston 118, Toronto 102
TORONTO — Boston’s Jaylen Brown celebrated Christmas with something he had never enjoyed before: a road win at Toronto.
Brown scored 30 points, Kemba Walker had 22 and the Celtics beat the Raptors 118-102 Wednesday in the first Christmas Day NBA game played in Canada.
“It was good to get a win here on Christmas,” said Brown, who made five 3-pointers and shot 10 for 13 from the field. “I’ve never won here period, so it was great to just get one.”
Enes Kanter had 12 points and 11 rebounds as the Celtics snapped an eight-game losing streak north of the border and became the first Atlantic Division opponent to win in Toronto in more than four years.
The Celtics have won four straight to improve to 8-2 in December.
Boston’s Gordon Hayward returned to the starting lineup after missing the past three games because of a sore left foot. He scored 14 points in 26 minutes.=
Fred VanVleet scored 27 points in the Raptors' second straight loss, and Chris Boucher had a career-high 24.