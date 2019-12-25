Embiid stars as 76ers beat Bucks

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid was unyielding under the basket, arms extended sky high as Giannis Antetokounmpo tried to plow through the All-Star center for a bucket. Embiid absorbed the contact and slapped the ball out of Antetokounmpo's hands, one of a bountiful of disruptive plays triggered by the big man.

Embiid used a national showcase to play like an MVP, and the Sixers pushed around a Bucks team that had the best record in the NBA.

"A lot of people have kind of forgotten who I am," Embiid said. "When I'm needed, I'm going to show up."

Embiid had 31 points and 11 rebounds in Philadelphia's first home Christmas game in 31 years, and the 3-point happy 76ers beat Milwaukee 121-109 on Wednesday.

Tobias Harris sank five 3s, Josh Richardson and Furkan Korkmaz each had four and even Embiid hit three as part of Philly's franchise record-tying 21 3s (on 44 attempts) in its most complete game of the season.

"I think this team is designed for the playoffs," coach Brett Brown said. "I believe the road we have traveled so far has been a little bit erratic, at times. But I think the landing spot is exciting."