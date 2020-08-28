 Skip to main content
Emergency crews on scene of gas leak in Mount Zion
Emergency crews on scene of gas leak in Mount Zion

gas leak

The intersection of Sunset Drive and Broadway Street, where a gas line was damaged during a road construction project is show.

 SCOTT PERRYU, HERALD & REVIEW

MOUNT ZION — The Mount Zion Fire Department and Ameren Illinois are responding to a gas leak at the intersection of Broadway Street and Sunset Avenue in the village.

The smell and sound of escaping gas can be heard in the neighborhood north of the site. The roadway has been closed for a week as part of an extensive reconstruction project.

Firefighters are canvasing the area alerting residents and nearby business owners of the situation. Area residents are being asked to refrain from smoking outdoors, burning yard waste or lighting outdoor grills.

