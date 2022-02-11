Macon County Animal Control and Care Center is open and running operations as normal. We are doing our best to... View on PetFinder
The staff and customers at Play It Again Sports in Brettwood Village are getting ready for more space and more stuff.
Boyfriend videos the attack and shows the recording to police.
The woman's bail conditions forbid contact with her husband or his home.
The woman is accused of breaking off one of her teenage son's front teeth after hitting him in the face.
Tyler M. Blackburn, a felon prosecutors say was caught in Decatur with a handgun he said he carried for his own defense, was warned Monday he faces more than 30 years in prison if convicted.
The man had access to shotguns and a bow and arrow and these weapons were all seized by police.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
Police say the driver led officers on a long chase and blew a breath sample that was more than twice the legal limit.
It was the second residential blaze in the same day for firefighters.
Federal indictment accuses him of syphoning off fentanyl for his own use.
