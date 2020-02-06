A final act: Springfield woman leaves $45 million to opera

Phyllis Brissenden of Springfield liked the opera.

Actually, Brissenden more than liked the opera. She loved it. Until her death last month, Brissenden was a founder and life board member of the Opera Theatre of St. Louis. She drove to St. Louis multiple times each season to see each performance as many times as possible.

And as a final gesture, she bequeathed the Opera Theater of St. Louis $45 million, the largest financial gift in the organization's history and believed to be one of the largest ever for an American opera company.

Richard Herndon of Springfield, a distant cousin of Brissenden's, said she wasn't a musician, but developed a passion for opera.

"I don't have a recollection of how long she was interested in the opera," Herndon said. "She attended and supported the Lyric Opera in Chicago, the Metropolitan Opera in New York City, the opera in Seattle and the opera company in Santa Fe, New Mexico. She would attend performances all around the country."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Brissenden was the daughter of Obed Lewis Herndon and Marian (Matheny) Herndon of the dry goods store. She graduated magna cum laude from Sweet Briar College in Virginia. She was married to Walter Brissenden, who preceded her in death.