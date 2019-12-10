Almost 30 years later, Winnetka residents say 'Home Alone' changed the neighborhood — but they're OK with it

Martin holds fond memories of the time Macaulay Culkin visited with her children's pet rabbits, Frosty and Moose, and recalls Daniel Stern, the actor who played the bandit Marv, as "genial, kind and considerate," who despite a fully-stocked canteen, bought hot cocoa from the neighborhood kids.

Nonetheless, Martin said she never imagined that nearly three decades after the film's debut that her neighborhood would still be a popular attraction for visitors from across the world.

"When the marketing people from the studio visited our neighborhood before they started filming, they said it would take them about eight days, but it ended up taking them about 30 days," Martin said.

"The 'Home Alone' experience in our neighborhood really never ended, and it continues to this day," she added.

Longtime resident Terry Dason, executive director of the Winnetka-Northfield Chamber of Commerce, remembers stepping onto the fake snow outside the Community House with her 2-year-old and 8-month-old in tow.

"At first, I thought, 'what are they doing?' and then I realized, 'oh, my! They are filming a movie here in Winnetka!'" said Dason, who still enjoys watching "Home Alone" every holiday season with her family, which now includes grandchildren.