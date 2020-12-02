A match made during Christmas: Gallery 510 won't give up on reaching out to the community

FLOURISHES GALLERY AND STUDIOS. The downtown Shelbyville gallery will feature the artwork in the gallery’s Main Street window. Check out the gallery’s website for exhibits and further information. For an appointment, call (217) 827-5690.

GALLERY 510. The downtown gallery will feature the display “Migrations & Meditations” by Annette Russo this month. Angel Arauz from MacArthur High School will be featured as Student of the Month.

GIERTZ GALLERY. Parkland College Gallery has cancelled exhibits for the remainder of the school year. For more information, visit www.artgallery.parkland.edu.

HISTORY ROOM. Decatur Public Library history room is temporarily closed.

PERKINSON ART GALLERY. The gallery located in the Kirkland Fine Arts Center will showcase the works from their permanent collection until Jan. 22, 2021.

ROCK SPRINGS NATURE CENTER. Rock Springs Nature Center's will feature David Castor photography in the south gallery of the nature center.

The exhibit will be on display in November and December.