Applications available for the Decatur Area Arts Council grants

DECATUR — Nonprofit organizations, schools, churches and arts group with a focus on arts projects or programs are invited to apply for the next Decatur Area Arts Council's community arts grants program.

The grants offer financial support to assist with events or creative learning experiences.

Grant awards range from $200 to $1,200. Qualified applicants include Macon County organizations as well as others in Assumption, Clinton, Moweaqua, Pana and Taylorville.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Guidelines and applications can be found at decaturarts.org/grants/ or by calling 217-423-3189.

Grant applications are reviewed three times a year, in February, May and October.

Funding is available through the National Endowment for the Arts, Illinois Arts Council Agency, Ameren Illinois and Decatur Area Arts Council donor support.

The story behind the Decatur Transfer House mural

Decatur’s Transfer House is a work of art.

But visitors to the 125-year-old building in Central Park will find it is home to a piece of local art, too — a mural with images representing the city’s iconic or memorable features. The mural was designed by artist Shani Goss in partnership with the Decatur Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Below is the list of mural’s images and what they represent, according to the artist and the Decatur Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. Hammel noted the images may conjure up different thoughts about how they tie into the community. 

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

