Area Entertainment Venue updates

- Allterton Park and Retreat Center, Monticello, closed to the public until further notice. This includes all gardens, trails, roads, and facilities; allertoninfo@illinois.edu.
- Charleston Public Library, closed to the public through April 7; overdue fines will not accrue during this time; If you need an item renewed, please email the Library at information@charlestonlibrary.org with your library card number, the title of the item, and the item’s barcode. E-books, e-audiobooks, and e-magazines are available at http://charlestonlibrary.org/digitalcontent.
- Doudna Fine Arts Center, Eastern Illinois University, all events scheduled through May 1 cancelled or postponed; 217-581-3110.
- Douglas Hart Nature Center, Mattoon, all events, programs, buildings and volunteer opportunities cancelled through May 3; trails to remain open for as long as possible; 217-235-4644.
- Effingham Performance Center, all shows through Aug. 20 postponed or rescheduled; 217-540-2788.
- Gaslight Art Colony, Marshall; Closed until further notice; all scheduled classes are postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date; "Side By Side" art show still scheduled for June 20-July 21; Fiber Arts Show still scheduled for Aug 15-Sept.12. Entry forms can be found at www.gaslightartcolony.com; 217-293-1050.
- Link Art Gallery; Paris; currently closed; tentatively reopening in April to resume the Student Art Show with award reception scheduled for April 26; 217-466-8130. Online viewing of current artwork can be found on their Facebook page.
- Little Theater on the Square, Sullivan; re-opening postponed. Tentative re-opening date April 8; 217-728-2065.
- Mattoon Public Library, currently closed; online reading opportunities available at https://rpls.overdrive.com/.
- Mattoon Area YMCA, closed until April 30.
- Peoria Civic Center, box office currently closed; next scheduled event, Comedian Bert Kreischer on June 11; 309-673-8900.
- Pla-mor Danceland, Pana; Closed until further notice, 618-283-1314.
- Rock Springs Nature Center, Decatur; closed through Tuesday, April 7; the trails at Rock Springs, Fort Daniel, Griswold, and Friends Creek Conservation Areas expected to remain open. 217-423-7708.
- State Farm Center, box office closed until further notice; scheduled shows cancelled or postponed for a later date; 217-333-2923.
- Tarble Arts Center, Eastern Illinois University, closed until further notice; plans underway to find online viewing possibilities for the 2020 Undergraduate All Student Exhibition; Conversation #3 from the In Conversation series; and the 2020 Graduate Art Exhibition.
- Tuscan Hills Winery, Effingham; Temporarily closed; Fish Fry takeout orders still available at 5 p.m. Fridays through April 10; 217-347-9463.
- The Virginia Theatre, Champaign; All events through May 15 have been postponed. Box Office will be closed through April 7; 217-356-9063.
- Willow Ridge Winery, Shelbyville; Temporarily closed; wine pick up orders still available Wednesday-Sunday 1-5 p.m; 217-738-2323.
