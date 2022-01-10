Art grants applications are now available through the Decatur Area Arts Council

DECATUR — Not-for-profit organizations, schools, churches and art groups with a focus in art projects or programs are encouraged to apply for the Decatur Area Arts Council's community arts grants program.

The grant offers financial support to assist in events or creative learning experiences.

Qualified applicants include those in Macon County as well as Assumption, Clinton, Moweaqua, Pana and Taylorville.

The grant deadline is Tuesday, Feb.1.

The Community and Education Grant Program guidelines and application is available online at decaturarts.org or by phone at 217-423-3189. Free personal consultations are also available by calling the Arts Council.

Grant applications are available three times a year in October, February and May.

