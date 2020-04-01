Artists keep exploring: Catching up on reading, virtual exhibits inspired by virus

DECATUR — Artists live for times in which they spend hours working on their craft and talents. A quarantine maybe just what they dream of.
Gallery 510 Executive Director and artist Barbara Dove said she always looks on the brighter side of life. “So when I paint I like to focus on happy thoughts and colorful images,” she said. “I imagine others are doing a lot of reading like myself of the many art magazines we get and just don’t seem to have the time to read. Well, now I do.”
Wood turner Don Davis said he is spending more time in the studio as well as looking through old journals and internet sites. “Trying to juice up my creativity,” he said. “I’ve also been experimenting with some different wood finishes which I usually wouldn’t do.”
Central Illinois has its share of talented artists, but right now, they have no place to show their works.
Each month the Herald & Review publishes a list of local galleries and exhibits. With the closing of public gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic, some galleries and similar venues have created alternatives to show artists’ work.
A few galleries have taken advantage of virtual exhibits. Downtown’s Art Farm will feature “Fever Dream” by Orrin Taylor for its first virtual gallery. “Enjoy the show as always but online,” the Facebook invitation stated.
The “exhibit” will be set to original music composed by local musician Charles Stobaugh. A still photo catalog of the work will have the size of the piece and price listed.
Taylor and ArtFarm owner Peggy Baity had been working on the show since October. “With the shelter order, I had to get creative with exactly how I was going to get this work out to the public who regularly attends the openings,” Baity said.
The exhibit will be posted at 5 p.m. Friday, April 3, the same time and day as what would have been the First Friday Gallery Walk, downtown’s monthly gallery receptions.
Jerry Johnson, executive director of the Decatur Area Arts Council, said he had wanted to create a gallery featuring unique collections for a while. “Because it’s art,” he said.
The opportunity to show the community’s displays through the virtual exhibit “Quirky Collections” was ideal during the state’s time of quarantine. Contributors can download a video explaining why the collection is interesting to them and include #quirky collections to the post.
“It’s for whatever people collect that’s interesting or fun,” Johnson said. “It doesn’t have to be a formal collection.”
Johnson’s contribution will include his collection of Christmas Coca-Cola cans and hype stickers from record album covers he had accumulated since he was a teenager. “I have about 600 now,” he said.
The unique stickers have adorned other collectibles including an old Decatur McDonald’s restaurant chair.
April Art Exhibits
ANNE LLOYD GALLERY. The Decatur Area Arts Council has cancelled the April exhibit in the gallery throughout April. However, the staff and friends will be posting their own quirky collections on the gallery’s social media.
ART FARM. The downtown art store will feature “Fever Dream” by Orrin Taylor for its first virtual gallery on the business’s website.
BLUE CONNECTION. The Millikin University's student-run art gallery will be closed until further notice.
CENTRAL ILLINOIS TITLE COMPANY. The artwork of Jessica Disbrow will be featured again at the business in April.
DECATUR AIRPORT GALLERY. Artwork by Annette Russo will be on display again at the Airport Gallery throughout April.
FLOURISHES GALLERY AND STUDIOS. The downtown Shelbyville gallery will be closed until further notice. Check out the gallery’s website for exhibits and further information. For an appointment, call (217) 827-5690.
GALLERY 510. The downtown gallery will feature the works of Juan Cervantes on the gallery’s website www.gallery510.org. An opening reception has been cancelled for April. The Student of the Month display has been cancelled.
GIERTZ GALLERY. Parkland College Gallery has cancelled exhibits for the remainder of the school year. For more information, visit www.artgallery.parkland.edu.
HISTORY ROOM. While the Decatur Public Library and the history room are closed, digital collections can be seen on Omeka at omeka.decaturlibrary.org.
KRANNERT ART MUSEUM. The University of Illinois art museum will be closed to the public.
LINCOLN ART INSTITUTE. The Logan County Artists have closed the doors to the Lincoln gallery. On April 9, they will be posting new works on the Black and White theme to their social media pages, Lincoln Art Institute on Facebook and lincoln_art_institute on Instagram. For future visits, call (217) 651-8355 for an appointment.
PERKINSON ART GALLERY. The gallery located in the Kirkland Fine Arts Center will be closed to the public until April 30.
ROCK SPRINGS NATURE CENTER. Rock Springs Nature Center's north wing art gallery will display the oil acrylic artwork of Katherine Unruh.
Nature photography by Melody Arnold will be featured in the south gallery of the nature center.
Both exhibits will be on display once the nature center reopens.
TARBLE ARTS CENTER. The Eastern Illinois University gallery has cancelled all events until May. For further information, call (217) 581-2787 or email tarble@eiu.edu.
UNIVERSITY GALLERIES. The Illinois State University art gallery will be closed until May 1.
UPSTAIRS GALLERY. Marilyn Shull’s artwork will be featured again at the Decatur Public Library’s second floor gallery when the library opens.
WILDFLOUR ARTISAN BAKERY AND CAFE. Once the restaurant reopens, Dan Modzelewski will be the featured artist.
