Artists keep exploring: Catching up on reading, virtual exhibits inspired by virus

DECATUR — Artists live for times in which they spend hours working on their craft and talents. A quarantine maybe just what they dream of.

Gallery 510 Executive Director and artist Barbara Dove said she always looks on the brighter side of life. “So when I paint I like to focus on happy thoughts and colorful images,” she said. “I imagine others are doing a lot of reading like myself of the many art magazines we get and just don’t seem to have the time to read. Well, now I do.”

Wood turner Don Davis said he is spending more time in the studio as well as looking through old journals and internet sites. “Trying to juice up my creativity,” he said. “I’ve also been experimenting with some different wood finishes which I usually wouldn’t do.”

Central Illinois has its share of talented artists, but right now, they have no place to show their works.

Each month the Herald & Review publishes a list of local galleries and exhibits. With the closing of public gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic, some galleries and similar venues have created alternatives to show artists’ work.