Arts in Brief: Streator native wins vocal competition

Streator native wins vocal competition

STREATOR — Streator native Kate Tombaugh recently won the 10th annual Mildred C. Miller International Vocal Competition and $3,000 prize in an all-mezzo-soprano edition hosted by Pittsburgh Festival Opera.

Tombaugh was the only Midwesterner of 13 finalists selected from 155 applicants.

Her career in opera began after she graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University and placed third in the Chicago Regional MONC Auditions, hosted by NYC’s Metropolitan Opera. She has performed professionally for a decade throughout the U.S. in works that range the gamut of classical and musical theater repertoire.

Tombaugh is a regular masterclass technician and guest lecturer at performing arts programs from junior high through the collegiate level. She is the founder and executive director of the nonprofit arts organization Poco a Poco, which hosts an intensive, interactive week-long summer music training program in Streator for high school-aged vocalists.

The Illinois Wesleyan University graduate has a master’s in voice from University of Cincinnati’s College-Conservatory of Music.

Currently of Decatur with her husband, Steven Weimer, she is the daughter of Larry and Kathy Tombaugh of rural Streator.