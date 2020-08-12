You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arts In Central Park moves to an online event
0 comments

Arts In Central Park moves to an online event

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Decatur Area Arts Council and Gallery 510 will be coordinating a Virtual Arts in Central Park for this year's event.

“We are saddened that we cannot have our regular, amazing, on-site event," said Jerry Johnson, executive director of the Decatur Area Arts Council. "COVID-19, and the ever-changing landscape it creates, has made it clear that we were not going to be able to provide our artists and attendees with the caliber of event that they have come to expect.”

Virtual Arts in Central Park will begin Friday, Sept. 18, through the Decatur Area Arts Council’s website www.decaturarts.org. The pieces will remain accessible online through mid-October.

Participating artists will include sample photos of their work along with direct links to their websites, Facebook pages and email addresses. Some of these artists will present virtual demonstrations and studio visits. Purchases will be arranged directly with the artists through emails, phone calls, or buy from their website.

Arts in Central Park 2017

PHOTOS: Arts in Central Park 2017

1 of 11

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News