Arts in Central Park returns to Decatur's downtown

DECATUR — Local visual artists will bring their talents back to Decatur this year for the Arts in Central Park.
The event will be Saturday and Sunday in downtown’s Central Park. A special VIP preview party will be held Friday evening, with registration required.
For more than 60 years, artists have had the opportunity to come together, providing a one-stop-shop for customers.
Organizers adjusted to the pandemic last year with a virtual, online shopping event. “But we’re back to in-person and we’re really excited,” said Jerry Johnson, executive director for the Decatur Area Arts Council.
The online opportunity was created with high expectations, according to Johnson. “But virtual events are not the same as in-person events,” he said. “Therefore, it wasn’t what we had hoped it would be.”
Organizers of this year’s Arts in Central Park will bring back many activities that made it successful in the past. Approximately 50 booths will display a variety of artistry including paintings, pottery, metal sculptures, fiber arts, jewelry, glass, and other pieces.
Recommended for you…
Children will have the opportunity to select artwork from their own store in the Kids ArtShop in the Anne Lloyd Gallery in the Decatur Area Arts Council, just a few doors southwest of the park. “Children 12 and under can buy kid-priced artwork that is contributed by the artists who are in the park,” Johnson said.
The Children’s Museum of Illinois will host the kids’ art activities tent. Live music will be heard wandering through the park. And food trucks will be available during the weekend.
Organizers have invited new activities to this year’s Arts in Central Park. Public Painted Pianos allow the public to play colorful upright pianos placed in the four corners of the park. “They are decorated by local artists,” Johnson said. “They’ll be there for people to just sit down and play.”
Another new feature for the annual artists event is Paint the Pavement. The temporary public arts project is designed for families, artists and other groups, allowing them to create on the park’s sidewalks. “For a small fee, $10, we will supply them with a collection of water soluble paints and assign them a section of the sidewalk,” Johnson said. “They can create a sidewalk mural.”
Registration for Paint the Pavement is suggested. “Or if they decide while they are at the park that they’d like to participate, they can go to the information booth to sign up,” Johnson said. “We will have final say if it remains on the sidewalk.”
1 of 11
Arts and Crafts Center
1972: This is the front view of the new Arts and Crafts Center, 3905 W. Main St., at Scovill Golf Course.
1979: It's string along with the Decatur Area Arts Council in a summer program designed to widen the appreciation of string instruments. Here from left, Clarissa Staley, 5, and Chelsea Waller, 5, watch Joanne May play the violin.
1972: This is the front view of the new Arts and Crafts Center, 3905 W. Main St., at Scovill Golf Course.
H&R file photo
Pilot program
1977: Everyone is hard at work in the arts and crafts session in Blue Mound. Jennifer Johnson, in the background, offers some help
H&R file photo
poster advertisement
1978: Posters in the Decatur Public Transit system buses are part of the fundraising effort.
H&R file photo
Violin pointers
1979: It's string along with the Decatur Area Arts Council in a summer program designed to widen the appreciation of string instruments. Here from left, Clarissa Staley, 5, and Chelsea Waller, 5, watch Joanne May play the violin.
H&R file photo
Fun with clay
1979: Seniors have fun while expressing their ideas in clay.
H&R file photo
185 N. Fairview Ave.
1980: Decatur Area Arts Council office, 185 N. Fairview Ave.
H&R file photo
On My Time winners
1982: On My Own Time winning entries include a sculpture by Tibor Baron, black and white photograph by Gerald DiGiampaolo and oil painting by Ann Adams.
H&R file photo
Fine art auction
1994: James Brenz, benefit auctions auctioneer, gives background information on the works and artist for two paintings up for bid at the Fine Art Auction held at the Decatur Club.
H&R file photo
Dance class
1985: F. Dawn Preuss leads fourth-graders in a dance, a program the Arts Council sponsored in 1985.
H&R file photo
Jig saw piece painting
1999: Dennis School fifth-graders carry 4-by-8-foot piece of painted plywood as part of an art project by all fifth grade classes in Decatur. The total piece is 144-feet long by four feet high.
H&R file photo
Susan Smith
2001: Susan Smith, executive director of Decatur Area Arts Council, shows off a decorated park bench.
H&R file photo
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
If You Go
WHAT: Arts in Central Park 2021
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19; VIP party 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, registration required