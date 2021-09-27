Artwork from around the country to be featured at Decatur's October National

DECATUR — Artists from around the country will have their work on display throughout the month during the October National, a multi-media, juried art exhibition.

The display will feature nearly 50 pieces at the Madden Art Center’s Anne Lloyd Gallery.

“Most of the (art) is 2D,” said Barbara Dove, Gallery 510 executive director. “But we do have some 3D.”

Pieces have come from as far away as California and New Jersey, Texas and Wisconsin. All of the pieces are sent to the downtown Decatur’s Gallery 510, presenters of the annual exhibit. “Forty-seven boxes amounts to a lot of pieces,” Dove said.

Last year’s October National went on as planned; however, the organizers did not host a reception. As venues begin to reopen, the gallery will have a reception this year, although food will not be offered. “And we are requiring masks,” Dove said.

The exhibit will showcase artwork from across the country, a rare opportunity in Central Illinois galleries, according to Dove.

“Even the solo shows are mostly from this area,” she said. “Where someone can drive the art over and have that quantity for a show.”

A committee makes the final decision on which pieces will be displayed in the juried exhibit. The judge will be Rod Buffington from Springfield, a retired Director of Gallery programs and Assistant Professor of Art Education at Eastern Illinois University. He will be speaking to the audience at 6:30 p.m. during the First Friday Gallery Walk.

Recommended for you…

Seven awards will be distributed during the evening. Best of Show will receive $300, for example. According to Dove, national shows often have large prizes. The total amount to be distributed will equal $1,200.

“You have to have a significant amount of money you are giving away,” she said. “Otherwise it’s not worth their while to mail their packages. They go to a lot of effort to get their stuff here.”

The exhibit is one of the few opportunities for a Central Illinois audience to see the variety of pieces.

“It’s important to see what people are doing in other parts of the United States,” said co-organizer of the event, Carol Kessler. “There’s new techniques that we may not have around the Decatur area.”

The variety of pieces range in media and subject matters and materials, used in unique ways, according to Kessler.

Members of Gallery 510 select the pieces that will be in the juried show. As an art teacher and fellow artist, Buffington will choose the winners. He has judged previous Decatur exhibits in the past. “He gives a great critique,” Kessler said. “He’ll tell why he judged things the way he did. It’s a learning process when we hear that critique.”

October Art Exhibits

ANNE LLOYD GALLERY. The Decatur Area Arts Center, Decatur’s downtown gallery, will house the October National, a multi-media, juried art exhibition. The First Friday Gallery Walk reception will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. October 1, in the Anne Lloyd Gallery.

BLUE CONNECTION. The Millikin University's student-run art gallery will feature 2021 Homecoming Showcase, which will include Brittiny Brubeck’s "Personification" and David Neal’s "These Marks Are My Own." The open reception will be during the First Friday Gallery Walk from 5 to 7 p.m. October 1, in the downtown gallery.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS TITLE COMPANY. Jessica Disbrow will be featured again at the S. Water St. location through October.

DECATUR AIRPORT GALLERY. Sue Watts will be on display again at the Airport Gallery throughout October.

GALLERY 510. The downtown gallery will feature the works of artist Don Davis through October.

GIERTZ GALLERY. The Parkland College Gallery will feature the 2021 Art and Design Faculty Exhibition until October 16. The next exhibit, State of the Art: Ceramics Biennial, will be on display October 25.

For more information, visit Giertz Gallery at Parkland College Facebook page or www.artgallery.parkland.edu.

HISTORY ROOM. Decatur Public Library history room will feature exhibits of random photos of Decatur, Conklin's Bakery, the Chocolate Shop, Boo at the Zoo, and Halloween in Decatur

KEEPERS OF THE ARTS AT FLOURISHES GALLERY AND STUDIOS. The downtown Shelbyville gallery will feature the most recent art works of Dan Modzelewski until November 4. Check out the gallery’s website for exhibits and further information. For an appointment, call (217) 827-5690.

LINCOLN ART INSTITUTE. On September 9, the Logan County Artists’ Lincoln gallery will feature the exhibit by a LCA group entitled "Textures and Tones." An opening reception will be from 5 to 8 p.m. October 14, in the main gallery, 112 S. Mclean St., Lincoln. For future visits, call (217) 651-8355 for an appointment.

PERKINSON ART GALLERY. The gallery located in the Kirkland Fine Arts Center will feature an exhibit of sculptural ceramics by Andrea Moon and Dryden Wells titled “Reclaim” until October 28. For more information on the gallery, contact the Millikin Art Department at (217) 424-6227.

ROCK SPRINGS NATURE CENTER. Rock Springs Nature Center's will feature Barb Stobaugh’s nature photography in the south gallery of the nature center. The north gallery will display the photography of Brenda Ware.

The exhibits will be on display throughout September and October.

TARBLE ARTS CENTER. The Eastern Illinois University gallery will feature the exhibit “Force Majeure” in the main gallery. Yoko Ono’s “Mend Piece” will be on display in the Studio Gallery. Both exhibit will be featured until December 4. For further information, call (217) 581-2787 or email tarble@eiu.edu.

UNIVERSITY GALLERIES. The Illinois State University art gallery will schedule appointments for gallery visits. The current exhibits will include Caroline Kent’s “What the Stars Can’t Tell Us”, and T.J. Dedeaux-Norris “Second Line,” with both exhibits on display until December.

For more information on future exhibits, visit galleries.illinoisstate.edu.

UPSTAIRS GALLERY. Shirley Buescher will be featured again at the Decatur Public Library’s second floor gallery.

WILDFLOUR ARTISAN BAKERY CAFE. Nicole Christison's artwork will be the featured artist again through October.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.