Barn Colony Artists present their Spring Show

A reception will be held during the First Friday Gallery Walk from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 6, in the gallery.
Sharing art education with the community has always been their mission, according to member Ann Brunson. A variety of pieces, including ceramics, paintings, and drawings, will show the variety of their experiences. “And we’ve got some excellent photographers in Barn Colony,” Brunson said. “So you’ll never know what you’ll see.”
Bob Dondeville, former Decatur and Warrensburg High School art teacher, will be the event’s judge. “He is well known among the artists in town,” Brunson said.
Dondeville also taught classes at Richland Community College and the Veteran’s Hospital in Danville. His work can be seen at the war memorials in Mount Zion and Assumption.
The artists have been working to get the annual show back into the community, Brunson said. “We’re just like every other group coming out of COVID,” she said. “It’s hard to pull it together and get everybody back.”
The community is invited to visit the gallery and vote on their favorite piece. The winning piece will receive the People’s Choice award at the end of the show.
One of the Barn Colony artists to contribute to the annual show is Barbara Dove. She entered oil paintings in the show. “But I also entered two pastels,” she said.
Since all mediums are accepted, the artists will bring a variety to the show. “This promises to be a great show of local talent by Barn Colony Artists,” Dove said.
May Art Exhibits
ANNE LLOYD GALLERY. The Decatur Area Arts Center, Decatur’s downtown gallery will showcase the Barn’s Colony Artists Annual Spring Show through May. The First Friday Gallery Walk will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 6.
CENTRAL ILLINOIS TITLE COMPANY. The pastel and oil artwork of Sue Goodpaster will be featured again at the S. Water St. location through May and June.
DECATUR AIRPORT GALLERY. Annette Russo’s acrylic and mixed media artwork will be featured at the Airport Gallery throughout May and June.
GALLERY 510. The downtown gallery will feature a figure retrospective of Barbara Dove in May. The artist will be featured during the First Friday Gallery Walk at 6:30 p.m. May 6.
GIERTZ GALLERY. The Parkland College Gallery 54th Annual Juried Student Art and Design Exhibition will remain on display until May 7.
ILLINI HILLEL’S COHEN CENTER OF JEWISH LIFE. The University of Illinois campus center will feature "The Auschwitz Experience in the Art of Prisoners” until May 4.
KEEPERS OF THE ARTS AT FLOURISHES GALLERY AND STUDIOS. The downtown Shelbyville gallery, located at 140 ½ E. Main St., will feature Decatur artist Barbara Dove in the upper gallery until June 26.
Check out the gallery’s website for exhibits and further information. For an appointment, call (217) 827-5690.
LINCOLN ART INSTITUTE. The Logan County Artists’ Lincoln gallery will feature the Lincoln Art Institutes group exhibit “High Energy/Soothing” until May 6. Kyle Riley’s “Collapse Rome on Your Own,” will open on May 12 and run through June 3. For future visits, call (217) 651-8355 for an appointment.
PERKINSON ART GALLERY. The gallery located in the Kirkland Fine Arts Center will feature the Annual Student Art Show. The exhibit will be on display until May 13. A reception will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 12. For more information on the gallery, contact the Millikin Art Department at (217) 424-6227.
ROCK SPRINGS NATURE CENTER. Rock Springs Nature Center's will feature photographer Curt Knapp in the south gallery of the nature center. The north gallery will display the works of Celestino Ruffini. The exhibits will be on display throughout May and June.
UNIVERSITY GALLERIES. Beginning May 19, the Illinois State University art gallery exhibit will feature “Curated by Teen Art Group” until Aug. 10.
UPSTAIRS GALLERY. Rae Nell Spencer’s watercolor artwork will be featured at the Decatur Public Library’s second floor gallery in May and June.
1 of 19
Airport
The very first recorded downstate flight in Illinois took place in 1910 in Decatur, just seven years after the Wright Brothers had first flown their way into history. Today, the Decatur Airport, described by local aviation enthusiast Dr. Stephen Huss as the community's "front door" welcomes visitors from across the world daily. It celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2021 with a very successful air show.
Decatur is home to three breweries. Although somewhat new to the community, the establishments, including Decatur Brew Works, Door 4 Brewing Company and Golden Fox Brewing, have already made a mark in the microbrew scene.
The bicycle trails run through the west side of Decatur, from Rock Springs Conservation Area through Fairview Park, across Stevens Creek and through the historic areas. Although the bicycle represents the 12-miles worth of trails, walkers and runners are also welcome along the park district’s trail system.
Located in the heart of the city, Lake Decatur is the source of much enjoyment. Lake Decatur includes 30 miles of shoreline, from which many people take time to fish, enjoy the wildlife, watch the annual fireworks or just relax — activities they also can enjoy from the comforts of a bo
Krekel’s burgers are a must-have for visitors and Central Illinois natives when they find their way back to Decatur. With four Decatur locations, as well as other restaurants in Macon, Mount Zion, Pawnee and Springfield, the award-winning burger has been an iconic meal since its introduction in 1949.
A new attraction to the city is the giant butterfly wings painted on the south side of the Decatur Civic Center. The painting was designed by Kelsey Montague, who has completed 300 similar pieces around the globe. Students at Decatur's Dennis School also spearheaded the effort to make the monarch butterfly the state insect.
Central Park's fountains, which has included 10 Gallon Lil, the M.L. Harry Memorial Fountain, and a memorial fountain, have been placed prominently in the center of the park for decades. The most recent rendition was dedicated 20 years ago. It is a popular backdrop for homecoming, prom, wedding and other memorable photos.
Decatur’s golf courses offers stay-and-play packages, allowing golfers to play multiple rounds of golf, thus remaining in Decatur to patronize its various businesses, including hotels and restaurants. In the past, tournaments were hosted at area golf courses.
The ice cream cone represents the Mr. Softee food truck that can be found at various Decatur activities. “Mr. Softee comes down here almost all summer long and goes to all of our different events,” Hammel said.
The Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park and Memorial, located along the Sangamon River in Macon County, marks the approximate location of Abraham Lincoln’s first home in Illinois. It is one of many locations in the community that lay claim to a connection to the 16th president. There are 16 Wayside Exhibits throughout the city with information about those connections.
The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater has brought music fans from all over to enjoy a show on the shore of Lake Decatur. The music began in 2019. After a forced break in 2020 because of COVID, the 2021 summer concert season returned with international, national and local acts taking the stage once again. Meanwhile, the Central Park stage plays plays host to its fair share of acts, including the Decatur Municipal Band on Monday nights during the summer.
Decatur has talented performers gracing the local stages on many weekends. “We have a lot of great theatrical groups,” Hammel said.
Theatre 7, Decatur Underground Theater, Mid-Summer Moon Productions and Millikin University provide shows at various venues, including the Decatur Civic Center, Richland Community College and Lincoln Theater.
The Farm Progress Show brings the international agriculture business to Decatur every two years. In 2005, Progress City, on the campus of Richland Community College, hosted the first show at its permanent biennial location.
Decatur commuters understand the train’s importance to the mural. Three of the country's seven major Class I railroads run through Decatur, which puts it in a unique position. As they have in the past, these railroads and Midwest Inland Port form a multifaceted transportation hub capable of delivering the goods for Central Illinois and the world. “But it could be all the trains that drive everybody crazy,” Hammel said.
The iconic symbol of Decatur is found throughout the city and beyond, including its likeness on ornaments and other decorations. The house was constructed in 1896 at the intersection of Main and Main Streets as a transfer point for electric streetcar riders. The 160-ton structure was moved in November 1962 to the east side of Central Park.
But visitors to the 125-year-old building in Central Park will find it is home to a piece of local art, too — a mural with images representing the city’s iconic or memorable features. The mural was designed by artist Shani Goss in partnership with the Decatur Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Below is the list of mural’s images and what they represent, according to the artist and the Decatur Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. Hammel noted the images may conjure up different thoughts about how they tie into the community.
1 of 19
Airport
The very first recorded downstate flight in Illinois took place in 1910 in Decatur, just seven years after the Wright Brothers had first flown their way into history. Today, the Decatur Airport, described by local aviation enthusiast Dr. Stephen Huss as the community's "front door" welcomes visitors from across the world daily. It celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2021 with a very successful air show.
Bear
Decatur was the original home of the Decatur Staley's, now the Chicago Bears. The football team originated in 1919. Two years later they relocated to Chicago, changing the name to the Bears by 1922.
Beer stein
Decatur is home to three breweries. Although somewhat new to the community, the establishments, including Decatur Brew Works, Door 4 Brewing Company and Golden Fox Brewing, have already made a mark in the microbrew scene.
Bike
The bicycle trails run through the west side of Decatur, from Rock Springs Conservation Area through Fairview Park, across Stevens Creek and through the historic areas. Although the bicycle represents the 12-miles worth of trails, walkers and runners are also welcome along the park district’s trail system.
Boat
Located in the heart of the city, Lake Decatur is the source of much enjoyment. Lake Decatur includes 30 miles of shoreline, from which many people take time to fish, enjoy the wildlife, watch the annual fireworks or just relax — activities they also can enjoy from the comforts of a bo
Burger
Krekel’s burgers are a must-have for visitors and Central Illinois natives when they find their way back to Decatur. With four Decatur locations, as well as other restaurants in Macon, Mount Zion, Pawnee and Springfield, the award-winning burger has been an iconic meal since its introduction in 1949.
Butterfly
A new attraction to the city is the giant butterfly wings painted on the south side of the Decatur Civic Center. The painting was designed by Kelsey Montague, who has completed 300 similar pieces around the globe. Students at Decatur's Dennis School also spearheaded the effort to make the monarch butterfly the state insect.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Corn
The city is surrounded by corn fields, which feeds the community's grain processing plants, which, in turn, help feed the world.
Flyswatter
Decatur resident Robert R. Montgomery invented the first wire-screen swatter in 1900.
Fountain
Central Park's fountains, which has included 10 Gallon Lil, the M.L. Harry Memorial Fountain, and a memorial fountain, have been placed prominently in the center of the park for decades. The most recent rendition was dedicated 20 years ago. It is a popular backdrop for homecoming, prom, wedding and other memorable photos.
Golf
Decatur’s golf courses offers stay-and-play packages, allowing golfers to play multiple rounds of golf, thus remaining in Decatur to patronize its various businesses, including hotels and restaurants. In the past, tournaments were hosted at area golf courses.
Ice cream cone
The ice cream cone represents the Mr. Softee food truck that can be found at various Decatur activities. “Mr. Softee comes down here almost all summer long and goes to all of our different events,” Hammel said.
Lincoln
The Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park and Memorial, located along the Sangamon River in Macon County, marks the approximate location of Abraham Lincoln’s first home in Illinois. It is one of many locations in the community that lay claim to a connection to the 16th president. There are 16 Wayside Exhibits throughout the city with information about those connections.
Soybean
Decatur is known as the soybean capital of the world. The versatile pod is used in oils, tofu, animal feed and other foods.
Stage
The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater has brought music fans from all over to enjoy a show on the shore of Lake Decatur. The music began in 2019. After a forced break in 2020 because of COVID, the 2021 summer concert season returned with international, national and local acts taking the stage once again. Meanwhile, the Central Park stage plays plays host to its fair share of acts, including the Decatur Municipal Band on Monday nights during the summer.
Tickets
Decatur has talented performers gracing the local stages on many weekends. “We have a lot of great theatrical groups,” Hammel said.
Theatre 7, Decatur Underground Theater, Mid-Summer Moon Productions and Millikin University provide shows at various venues, including the Decatur Civic Center, Richland Community College and Lincoln Theater.
Tractor
The Farm Progress Show brings the international agriculture business to Decatur every two years. In 2005, Progress City, on the campus of Richland Community College, hosted the first show at its permanent biennial location.
Train
Decatur commuters understand the train’s importance to the mural. Three of the country's seven major Class I railroads run through Decatur, which puts it in a unique position. As they have in the past, these railroads and Midwest Inland Port form a multifaceted transportation hub capable of delivering the goods for Central Illinois and the world. “But it could be all the trains that drive everybody crazy,” Hammel said.
Transfer House
The iconic symbol of Decatur is found throughout the city and beyond, including its likeness on ornaments and other decorations. The house was constructed in 1896 at the intersection of Main and Main Streets as a transfer point for electric streetcar riders. The 160-ton structure was moved in November 1962 to the east side of Central Park.