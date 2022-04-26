Barn Colony Artists present their Spring Show

DECATUR — The Barn Colony Artists have been creating various forms of art since 1939.

The art community will have the opportunity to view some of their most recent work during the Barn Colony Artists’ Annual Spring Show at the Madden Arts Center’s Anne Lloyd Gallery in downtown Decatur. The show will be on display until May 21.

A reception will be held during the First Friday Gallery Walk from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 6, in the gallery.

Sharing art education with the community has always been their mission, according to member Ann Brunson. A variety of pieces, including ceramics, paintings, and drawings, will show the variety of their experiences. “And we’ve got some excellent photographers in Barn Colony,” Brunson said. “So you’ll never know what you’ll see.”

Bob Dondeville, former Decatur and Warrensburg High School art teacher, will be the event’s judge. “He is well known among the artists in town,” Brunson said.

Dondeville also taught classes at Richland Community College and the Veteran’s Hospital in Danville. His work can be seen at the war memorials in Mount Zion and Assumption.

The artists have been working to get the annual show back into the community, Brunson said. “We’re just like every other group coming out of COVID,” she said. “It’s hard to pull it together and get everybody back.”

The community is invited to visit the gallery and vote on their favorite piece. The winning piece will receive the People’s Choice award at the end of the show.

One of the Barn Colony artists to contribute to the annual show is Barbara Dove. She entered oil paintings in the show. “But I also entered two pastels,” she said.

Since all mediums are accepted, the artists will bring a variety to the show. “This promises to be a great show of local talent by Barn Colony Artists,” Dove said.

May Art Exhibits

ANNE LLOYD GALLERY. The Decatur Area Arts Center, Decatur’s downtown gallery will showcase the Barn’s Colony Artists Annual Spring Show through May. The First Friday Gallery Walk will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 6.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS TITLE COMPANY. The pastel and oil artwork of Sue Goodpaster will be featured again at the S. Water St. location through May and June.

DECATUR AIRPORT GALLERY. Annette Russo’s acrylic and mixed media artwork will be featured at the Airport Gallery throughout May and June.

GALLERY 510. The downtown gallery will feature a figure retrospective of Barbara Dove in May. The artist will be featured during the First Friday Gallery Walk at 6:30 p.m. May 6.

GIERTZ GALLERY. The Parkland College Gallery 54th Annual Juried Student Art and Design Exhibition will remain on display until May 7.

For more information, visit Giertz Gallery at Parkland College Facebook page or www.artgallery.parkland.edu.

ILLINI HILLEL’S COHEN CENTER OF JEWISH LIFE. The University of Illinois campus center will feature "The Auschwitz Experience in the Art of Prisoners” until May 4.

KEEPERS OF THE ARTS AT FLOURISHES GALLERY AND STUDIOS. The downtown Shelbyville gallery, located at 140 ½ E. Main St., will feature Decatur artist Barbara Dove in the upper gallery until June 26.

Check out the gallery’s website for exhibits and further information. For an appointment, call (217) 827-5690.

LINCOLN ART INSTITUTE. The Logan County Artists’ Lincoln gallery will feature the Lincoln Art Institutes group exhibit “High Energy/Soothing” until May 6. Kyle Riley’s “Collapse Rome on Your Own,” will open on May 12 and run through June 3. For future visits, call (217) 651-8355 for an appointment.

PERKINSON ART GALLERY. The gallery located in the Kirkland Fine Arts Center will feature the Annual Student Art Show. The exhibit will be on display until May 13. A reception will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 12. For more information on the gallery, contact the Millikin Art Department at (217) 424-6227.

ROCK SPRINGS NATURE CENTER. Rock Springs Nature Center's will feature photographer Curt Knapp in the south gallery of the nature center. The north gallery will display the works of Celestino Ruffini. The exhibits will be on display throughout May and June.

UNIVERSITY GALLERIES. Beginning May 19, the Illinois State University art gallery exhibit will feature “Curated by Teen Art Group” until Aug. 10.

For more information on future exhibits, visit galleries.illinoisstate.edu.

UPSTAIRS GALLERY. Rae Nell Spencer’s watercolor artwork will be featured at the Decatur Public Library’s second floor gallery in May and June.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0