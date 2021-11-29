Businesses prepare for the Downtown Decatur Christmas Walk

DECATUR — The bright lights, sweet treats and a few special visitors will ring in the holidays during this year’s Downtown Decatur Christmas Walk.

“It’s always a big night for downtown,” said Jerry Johnson, executive director of the Decatur Area Arts Council. “We’ll have 800 to 1,000 people come through the gallery, but there’s likely going to be more than that over the course of the evening.”

The Downtown Decatur Christmas Walk is 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at downtown businesses and organizations.

Downtown parking is free after 4 p.m. The downtown trolley will transport families to various locations.

Although shopping is important to the local businesses, other activities include family events such as crafts and games from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Decatur Public Library, meet-and-greets with costumed characters at the Hickory Point Bank, tours of the Lincoln Square Theater, and Santa Claus visits at the Transfer House.

Recommended for you…

“We are kind of the centerpiece of what goes on during Christmas Walk,” Johnson said. “But there’ll be lots of things going on downtown.”

Keeping with tradition, the arts council, located at 125 N. Water St., will offer cookies and punch to visitors passing by. “But there will be lots of places with cookies and hot cider and hot cocoa,” Johnson said.

To add to the festivities, carolers will be singing outside of the arts council building. Musicians will be inside along with pop-up shops with local artists making their creations. Family art activities will be available on the second floor. And the Holiday Gift Shoppe will be open to customers.

The Downtown Decatur Christmas Walk isn’t just for shopping. The Decatur Public Library will offer several Christmas activities. From 4 to 6 p.m., before the Christmas Walk, families can visit the library’s children’s department for STEAM activities, decorating ornaments and games. “And we will have some candy canes to give out,” said John Schirle, librarian assistant. “It’s a come-and-go event.”

The library will be prepared for the holidays with all of the Christmas books on display along with decorations and music. “And it’s all free,” Schirle said.

More activities are planned at the library before the Downtown Christmas Parade, Dec. 4. “The dogs from PawPrint Ministries will be here then,” Schirle said.

Gretchen Murphy, owner of Murphy & Co., at 163 N. Water St., opened her business a year ago. The store will be a part of this year’s Downtown Decatur Christmas Walk for the first time. “It’s downtown and we’re downtown,” Murphy said. “Any opportunity for all the local retailers to do something together, that’s outside of regular business hours, I think benefits all of us.”

On Dec. 12, Murphy will celebrate the store’s one-year anniversary. “The community has been so supportive,” she said. “We’ve had a really good year.”

Murphy said downtown shops will partner together during the Christmas season by offering special hours and days. “It’s to the benefit of everybody,” she said.

To celebrate the Downtown Decatur Christmas Walk, Murphy & Co. will offer food and drink samples. “There’s so many people that come through that night,” Murphy said.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.