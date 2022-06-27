Central Illinois exhibits: Local artists featured throughout July

DECATUR AIRPORT GALLERY. Michael Delaney’s artwork will be featured at the Airport Gallery throughout July and August.
GALLERY 510. The downtown gallery will feature artist Robert Lumpp in July.
GIERTZ GALLERY. The Parkland College Gallery will feature “Beneath A Summer Sky:
Watercolors By Carol Carter” throughout June and July. For more information, visit Giertz Gallery at Parkland College Facebook page or www.artgallery.parkland.edu.
HISTORY ROOM. The Decatur Public Library History Room will feature exhibits on Do You Remember This?, a map of Decatur in 1872, Summer Fun in Decatur, Pro-Baseball Players of Decatur and visions of Old Decatur. Visit www.decaturlibrary.org.
KEEPERS OF THE ARTS AT FLOURISHES GALLERY AND STUDIOS. The downtown Shelbyville gallery, located at 140 ½ E. Main St., will feature Small Works until July 30.
Check out the gallery’s website for exhibits and further information. For an appointment, call (217) 827-5690.
LINCOLN ART INSTITUTE. The Logan County Artists’ Lincoln gallery will feature a Erin Eveland’s “We Didn’t Know” beginning July 14 until August 5. For future visits, call (217) 651-8355 for an appointment.
ROCK SPRINGS NATURE CENTER. Rock Springs Nature Center's will feature photographer Danny Pratt in the south gallery of the nature center. The north gallery will display the photos of Joe Norton. The exhibits will be on display throughout July and August.
UNIVERSITY GALLERIES. The Illinois State University art gallery exhibit will feature “Curated by Teen Art Group” until Aug. 10.
1979: It's string along with the Decatur Area Arts Council in a summer program designed to widen the appreciation of string instruments. Here from left, Clarissa Staley, 5, and Chelsea Waller, 5, watch Joanne May play the violin.
1972: This is the front view of the new Arts and Crafts Center, 3905 W. Main St., at Scovill Golf Course.
H&R file photo
Pilot program
1977: Everyone is hard at work in the arts and crafts session in Blue Mound. Jennifer Johnson, in the background, offers some help
H&R file photo
poster advertisement
1978: Posters in the Decatur Public Transit system buses are part of the fundraising effort.
H&R file photo
Violin pointers
H&R file photo
Fun with clay
1979: Seniors have fun while expressing their ideas in clay.
H&R file photo
185 N. Fairview Ave.
1980: Decatur Area Arts Council office, 185 N. Fairview Ave.
H&R file photo
On My Time winners
1982: On My Own Time winning entries include a sculpture by Tibor Baron, black and white photograph by Gerald DiGiampaolo and oil painting by Ann Adams.
H&R file photo
Fine art auction
1994: James Brenz, benefit auctions auctioneer, gives background information on the works and artist for two paintings up for bid at the Fine Art Auction held at the Decatur Club.
H&R file photo
Dance class
1985: F. Dawn Preuss leads fourth-graders in a dance, a program the Arts Council sponsored in 1985.
H&R file photo
Jig saw piece painting
1999: Dennis School fifth-graders carry 4-by-8-foot piece of painted plywood as part of an art project by all fifth grade classes in Decatur. The total piece is 144-feet long by four feet high.
H&R file photo
Susan Smith
2001: Susan Smith, executive director of Decatur Area Arts Council, shows off a decorated park bench.
H&R file photo
