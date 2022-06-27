Central Illinois exhibits: Local artists featured throughout July

July Art Exhibits

ANNE LLOYD GALLERY. The Decatur Area Arts Center, Decatur’s downtown gallery will continue to showcase the Circus Stories during their International Arts Experience.

DECATUR AIRPORT GALLERY. Michael Delaney’s artwork will be featured at the Airport Gallery throughout July and August.

GALLERY 510. The downtown gallery will feature artist Robert Lumpp in July.

GIERTZ GALLERY. The Parkland College Gallery will feature “Beneath A Summer Sky:

Watercolors By Carol Carter” throughout June and July. For more information, visit Giertz Gallery at Parkland College Facebook page or www.artgallery.parkland.edu.

HISTORY ROOM. The Decatur Public Library History Room will feature exhibits on Do You Remember This?, a map of Decatur in 1872, Summer Fun in Decatur, Pro-Baseball Players of Decatur and visions of Old Decatur. Visit www.decaturlibrary.org.

KEEPERS OF THE ARTS AT FLOURISHES GALLERY AND STUDIOS. The downtown Shelbyville gallery, located at 140 ½ E. Main St., will feature Small Works until July 30.

Check out the gallery’s website for exhibits and further information. For an appointment, call (217) 827-5690.

LINCOLN ART INSTITUTE. The Logan County Artists’ Lincoln gallery will feature a Erin Eveland’s “We Didn’t Know” beginning July 14 until August 5. For future visits, call (217) 651-8355 for an appointment.

ROCK SPRINGS NATURE CENTER. Rock Springs Nature Center's will feature photographer Danny Pratt in the south gallery of the nature center. The north gallery will display the photos of Joe Norton. The exhibits will be on display throughout July and August.

UNIVERSITY GALLERIES. The Illinois State University art gallery exhibit will feature “Curated by Teen Art Group” until Aug. 10.

For more information on future exhibits, visit galleries.illinoisstate.edu.

UPSTAIRS GALLERY. Artwork from Macon Resources Inc. will be featured at the Decatur Public Library’s second floor gallery in July and August.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

