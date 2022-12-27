Central Illinois students to have their artwork displayed

DECATUR — The opportunity to view the works of budding artists will return to a Decatur gallery.

Starting Jan. 6, approximately 120 pieces of artwork from area fifth through eighth grade students will be featured during the Young Artists’ Showcase in the Anne Lloyd Gallery at the Madden Arts Center in downtown Decatur. An opening reception will be held at 5:30 p.m. with awards distributed at 6 p.m. A retired art teacher will be judging the pieces.

“From the blue ribbons, there’s two best of shows, fifth and sixth grade and seventh and eighth grade levels,” said Laura Klink, arts in education coordinator.

The pieces will remain on display throughout January.

During the month, the local teachers will also have an opportunity to display their own work at the Gallery 510.

Klink communicated with nearly 40 art teachers to showcase the local young talent.

“It was up to the art teachers to choose whether they were going to participate,” she said.

The students were allowed to submit one piece of art to the Gallery 510 annual event. “If it was accepted, we would mat and mount it and put it on display,” Klink said.

Nearly 10 schools and four homeschoolers participated in this year’s showcase. “That was an increase from last year when we had only four of five schools participating,” Klink said. “We’re thinking things are still in the COVID mode.”

As a retired art teacher, Klink has participated in past Young Artists’ Showcase. “I know how important it is for students who really put their heart and soul into creating to get their work recognized,” she said. “And I know the art teachers are really proud too.”

January Art Exhibits

ANNE LLOYD GALLERY. The Decatur Area Arts Center’s downtown gallery will feature the Young Artists’ Showcase. Awards will be presented on First Friday Gallery Walk at 6 p.m. Jan. 6.

BLUE CONNECTION. The Millikin University's student-run art gallery will feature the work of current students.

CANCER CARE INSTITUTE. The medical facility located on West McKinley Avenue will feature the works of Steve Stoerger in January and February.

DECATUR AIRPORT GALLERY. The works of Sue Goodpaster will be featured at the Airport Gallery throughout January and February.

GALLERY 510. The downtown gallery will feature the artwork of area art teachers in January.

GIERTZ GALLERY. The Parkland College Gallery will feature “In Blackest Shade, In Darkest Light” until Feb. 18. For more information, visit Giertz Gallery at Parkland College Facebook page or www.artgallery.parkland.edu.

PERKINSON ART GALLERY. The gallery located in the Kirkland Fine Arts Center will feature pieces from Millikin University’s permanent collection obtained through the years. The exhibit will be on display until Jan. 20. For more information on the gallery, contact the Millikin Art Department at 217- 424-6227.

ROCK SPRINGS NATURE CENTER. Rock Springs Nature Center will feature the photos of Melody Arnold in the south gallery. The exhibit will be on display throughout January and February.

TARBLE ARTS CENTER. The Eastern Illinois University gallery will feature the exhibit “To Bear the Mark of Time” in the main gallery until the end of the month. “Falling into Milk” will be featured in the Commonplace throughout the school year. For further information, call 217-581-2787 or email tarble@eiu.edu.

UNIVERSITY GALLERIES. Beginning Jan. 17, the Illinois State University art gallery will feature “simplenothingsimplesomething”, by Avantika Bawa until March 3 and Anna Von Mertens's exhibit “Glass, Metal, Thread: Building Our Observable World” until April 2. For more information on future exhibits, visit galleries.illinoisstate.edu.

UPSTAIRS GALLERY. Artwork by Annette Russo will be featured at the Decatur Public Library’s second floor gallery in January and February.

The story behind the Decatur Transfer House mural Decatur’s Transfer House is a work of art. But visitors to the 125-year-old building in Central Park will find it is home to a piece of local art, too — a mural with images representing the city’s iconic or memorable features. The mural was designed by artist Shani Goss in partnership with the Decatur Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. Below is the list of mural’s images and what they represent, according to the artist and the Decatur Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. Hammel noted the images may conjure up different thoughts about how they tie into the community. 1 of 19 Airport The very first recorded downstate flight in Illinois took place in 1910 in Decatur, just seven years after the Wright Brothers had first flown their way into history. Today, the Decatur Airport, described by local aviation enthusiast Dr. Stephen Huss as the community's "front door" welcomes visitors from across the world daily. It celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2021 with a very successful air show. Bear Decatur was the original home of the Decatur Staley's, now the Chicago Bears. The football team originated in 1919. Two years later they relocated to Chicago, changing the name to the Bears by 1922. Beer stein Decatur is home to three breweries. Although somewhat new to the community, the establishments, including Decatur Brew Works, Door 4 Brewing Company and Golden Fox Brewing, have already made a mark in the microbrew scene. Bike The bicycle trails run through the west side of Decatur, from Rock Springs Conservation Area through Fairview Park, across Stevens Creek and through the historic areas. Although the bicycle represents the 12-miles worth of trails, walkers and runners are also welcome along the park district’s trail system. Boat Located in the heart of the city, Lake Decatur is the source of much enjoyment. Lake Decatur includes 30 miles of shoreline, from which many people take time to fish, enjoy the wildlife, watch the annual fireworks or just relax — activities they also can enjoy from the comforts of a bo Burger Krekel’s burgers are a must-have for visitors and Central Illinois natives when they find their way back to Decatur. With four Decatur locations, as well as other restaurants in Macon, Mount Zion, Pawnee and Springfield, the award-winning burger has been an iconic meal since its introduction in 1949. Butterfly A new attraction to the city is the giant butterfly wings painted on the south side of the Decatur Civic Center. The painting was designed by Kelsey Montague, who has completed 300 similar pieces around the globe. Students at Decatur's Dennis School also spearheaded the effort to make the monarch butterfly the state insect. Corn The city is surrounded by corn fields, which feeds the community's grain processing plants, which, in turn, help feed the world. Flyswatter Decatur resident Robert R. Montgomery invented the first wire-screen swatter in 1900. Fountain Central Park's fountains, which has included 10 Gallon Lil, the M.L. Harry Memorial Fountain, and a memorial fountain, have been placed prominently in the center of the park for decades. The most recent rendition was dedicated 20 years ago. It is a popular backdrop for homecoming, prom, wedding and other memorable photos. Golf Decatur’s golf courses offers stay-and-play packages, allowing golfers to play multiple rounds of golf, thus remaining in Decatur to patronize its various businesses, including hotels and restaurants. In the past, tournaments were hosted at area golf courses. Ice cream cone The ice cream cone represents the Mr. Softee food truck that can be found at various Decatur activities. “Mr. Softee comes down here almost all summer long and goes to all of our different events,” Hammel said. Lincoln The Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park and Memorial, located along the Sangamon River in Macon County, marks the approximate location of Abraham Lincoln’s first home in Illinois. It is one of many locations in the community that lay claim to a connection to the 16th president. There are 16 Wayside Exhibits throughout the city with information about those connections. Soybean Decatur is known as the soybean capital of the world. The versatile pod is used in oils, tofu, animal feed and other foods. Stage The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater has brought music fans from all over to enjoy a show on the shore of Lake Decatur. The music began in 2019. After a forced break in 2020 because of COVID, the 2021 summer concert season returned with international, national and local acts taking the stage once again. Meanwhile, the Central Park stage plays plays host to its fair share of acts, including the Decatur Municipal Band on Monday nights during the summer. Tickets Decatur has talented performers gracing the local stages on many weekends. “We have a lot of great theatrical groups,” Hammel said. Theatre 7, Decatur Underground Theater, Mid-Summer Moon Productions and Millikin University provide shows at various venues, including the Decatur Civic Center, Richland Community College and Lincoln Theater. Tractor The Farm Progress Show brings the international agriculture business to Decatur every two years. In 2005, Progress City, on the campus of Richland Community College, hosted the first show at its permanent biennial location. Train Decatur commuters understand the train’s importance to the mural. Three of the country's seven major Class I railroads run through Decatur, which puts it in a unique position. As they have in the past, these railroads and Midwest Inland Port form a multifaceted transportation hub capable of delivering the goods for Central Illinois and the world. “But it could be all the trains that drive everybody crazy,” Hammel said. Transfer House The iconic symbol of Decatur is found throughout the city and beyond, including its likeness on ornaments and other decorations. The house was constructed in 1896 at the intersection of Main and Main Streets as a transfer point for electric streetcar riders. The 160-ton structure was moved in November 1962 to the east side of Central Park.