Central Illinois students to have their artwork displayed

DECATUR — The opportunity to view the works of budding artists will return to a Decatur gallery.

Starting Jan. 6, approximately 120 pieces of artwork from area fifth through eighth grade students will be featured during the Young Artists’ Showcase in the Anne Lloyd Gallery at the Madden Arts Center in downtown Decatur. An opening reception will be held at 5:30 p.m. with awards distributed at 6 p.m. A retired art teacher will be judging the pieces.

“From the blue ribbons, there’s two best of shows, fifth and sixth grade and seventh and eighth grade levels,” said Laura Klink, arts in education coordinator.

The pieces will remain on display throughout January.

During the month, the local teachers will also have an opportunity to display their own work at the Gallery 510.

Klink communicated with nearly 40 art teachers to showcase the local young talent.

“It was up to the art teachers to choose whether they were going to participate,” she said.

The students were allowed to submit one piece of art to the Gallery 510 annual event. “If it was accepted, we would mat and mount it and put it on display,” Klink said.

Nearly 10 schools and four homeschoolers participated in this year’s showcase. “That was an increase from last year when we had only four of five schools participating,” Klink said. “We’re thinking things are still in the COVID mode.”

As a retired art teacher, Klink has participated in past Young Artists’ Showcase. “I know how important it is for students who really put their heart and soul into creating to get their work recognized,” she said. “And I know the art teachers are really proud too.”

January Art Exhibits

ANNE LLOYD GALLERY. The Decatur Area Arts Center’s downtown gallery will feature the Young Artists’ Showcase. Awards will be presented on First Friday Gallery Walk at 6 p.m. Jan. 6.

BLUE CONNECTION. The Millikin University's student-run art gallery will feature the work of current students.

CANCER CARE INSTITUTE. The medical facility located on West McKinley Avenue will feature the works of Steve Stoerger in January and February.

DECATUR AIRPORT GALLERY. The works of Sue Goodpaster will be featured at the Airport Gallery throughout January and February.

GALLERY 510. The downtown gallery will feature the artwork of area art teachers in January.

GIERTZ GALLERY. The Parkland College Gallery will feature “In Blackest Shade, In Darkest Light” until Feb. 18. For more information, visit Giertz Gallery at Parkland College Facebook page or www.artgallery.parkland.edu.

PERKINSON ART GALLERY. The gallery located in the Kirkland Fine Arts Center will feature pieces from Millikin University’s permanent collection obtained through the years. The exhibit will be on display until Jan. 20. For more information on the gallery, contact the Millikin Art Department at 217- 424-6227.

ROCK SPRINGS NATURE CENTER. Rock Springs Nature Center will feature the photos of Melody Arnold in the south gallery. The exhibit will be on display throughout January and February.

TARBLE ARTS CENTER. The Eastern Illinois University gallery will feature the exhibit “To Bear the Mark of Time” in the main gallery until the end of the month. “Falling into Milk” will be featured in the Commonplace throughout the school year. For further information, call 217-581-2787 or email tarble@eiu.edu.

UNIVERSITY GALLERIES. Beginning Jan. 17, the Illinois State University art gallery will feature “simplenothingsimplesomething”, by Avantika Bawa until March 3 and Anna Von Mertens's exhibit “Glass, Metal, Thread: Building Our Observable World” until April 2. For more information on future exhibits, visit galleries.illinoisstate.edu.

UPSTAIRS GALLERY. Artwork by Annette Russo will be featured at the Decatur Public Library’s second floor gallery in January and February.

Decatur's Transfer House is a work of art.

But visitors to the 125-year-old building in Central Park will find it is home to a piece of local art, too — a mural with images representing the city's iconic or memorable features. The mural was designed by artist Shani Goss in partnership with the Decatur Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Below is the list of mural's images and what they represent, according to the artist and the Decatur Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. Hammel noted the images may conjure up different thoughts about how they tie into the community. 

