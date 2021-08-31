Champaign artist featured in Decatur exhibit

DECATUR — Pat Baron Monigold paints the people that she knows. And their features are all recognizable and clear.

“The style would be photorealism,” she said. “There’s something about them that has intrigued me.”

Monigold’s paintings will be featured throughout September at the Madden Arts Center’s Anne Lloyd Gallery. The exhibit, entitled “The Art of Timing,” will highlight more than 20 of her oil paintings.

Her subjects include a female firefighter, a detective in the Champaign Police Department, and other friends with interesting stories. Although the subjects are the focal point of each piece, the backgrounds and foregrounds also capture the eye as well. Flowers, quilts, books and other features are important in telling the person’s story.

Officer Whitman Davis was featured in one of her paintings.

“I am honored to have someone believe in me enough to want to immortalize me in a portrait," he said. "When I look at the painting I see myself through your eyes. I see the guy who is striving to be the best person that he can be, the guy who is willing to do anything to help someone out, is sharing himself to make someone’s life better. The painting is something to live up to.”

Through her experiences, Monigold has met various people. “It’s a remarkable connection of two people from such different backgrounds coming together,” she said about her relationships.

Monigold retired as a graphic designer approximately seven years ago. The experience gave her a unique eye for details. “I think I approach things a little differently because of that,” she said.

While she was looking for future exhibits, the Madden Arts Center’s Gallery Coordinator, Jami Fawley, was struck by Monigold’s artistry.

“One of her paintings caught my eye, so I clicked the article to find more information,” Fawley said. “Her history as a graphic designer is apparent in the designs of her paintings.”

Monigold was lured back into fine art after she retired, beginning with drawings then paintings. The exhibit will feature her oil paintings only.

The artist painted while attending college and before she began her career. “But you put that kind of stuff aside when you’re doing commercial art,” Monigold said.

September Art Exhibits

ANNE LLOYD GALLERY. The Decatur Area Arts Council downtown gallery will feature Champaign artist Pat Baron Monigold.

BLUE CONNECTION. The Millikin University's student-run art gallery will continue to feature Shannon Cook, the 2021 Robert Harrison Crowder Artist-in-Residence.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS TITLE COMPANY. Jessica Disbrow will be featured at the S. Water St. location through September.

DECATUR AIRPORT GALLERY. Sue Watts will be on display at the Airport Gallery throughout September.

GALLERY 510. The downtown gallery will feature the works of Champaign artist Steve Stoerger through September.

GIERTZ GALLERY. The Parkland College Gallery will feature the 2021 Art and Design Faculty Exhibition until October 16.

For more information, visit Giertz Gallery at Parkland College Facebook page or www.artgallery.parkland.edu.

KEEPERS OF THE ARTS AT FLOURISHES GALLERY AND STUDIOS. The downtown Shelbyville gallery will feature the student work of Sidney Florea until November 4. Check out the gallery’s website for exhibits and further information. For an appointment, call (217) 827-5690.

LINCOLN ART INSTITUTE. On September 9, the Logan County Artists’ Lincoln gallery will feature the exhibit by painter John Cassidy the main gallery, 112 S. Mclean St., Lincoln. For future visits, call (217) 651-8355 for an appointment.

PERKINSON ART GALLERY. The gallery located in the Kirkland Fine Arts Center will feature an exhibit of sculptural ceramics by Andrea Moon and Dryden Wells titled “Reclaim” until October 28. For more information on the gallery, contact the Millikin Art Department at (217) 424-6227.

ROCK SPRINGS NATURE CENTER. Rock Springs Nature Center's will feature Barb Stobaugh’s nature photography in the south gallery of the nature center. The north gallery will display the photography of Brenda Ware.

The exhibits will be on display throughout September and October.

TARBLE ARTS CENTER. The Eastern Illinois University gallery will open for the season on September 24 with the exhibit “Force Majeure.” For further information, call (217) 581-2787 or email tarble@eiu.edu.

UNIVERSITY GALLERIES. The Illinois State University art gallery will schedule appointments for gallery visits. The current exhibits will include Caroline Kent’s “What the Stars Can’t Tell Us”, and T.J. Dedeaux-Norris “Second Line,” with both exhibits on display until December.

For more information on future exhibits, visit galleries.illinoisstate.edu.

UPSTAIRS GALLERY. Shirley Buescher will be featured at the Decatur Public Library’s second floor gallery.

WILDFLOUR ARTISAN BAKERY CAFE. Nicole Christisons artwork will be the featured artist through September.

