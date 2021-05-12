Charles McNulty: Hoping the pandemic ends a theatrical tradition

Marathon dramas, those endurance tests that turn a play into an Olympic event, can still draw a crowd. Broadway audiences have been willing to pay top dollar for the discomforts of daylong performances of "Wolf Hall," "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," "The Inheritance" and the National Theatre's revival of "Angels in America."

But these are promoted as special offerings, distinct from the playgoing rule. Perhaps the most noticeable trend in recent years has been the lengthening of acceptable running times for intermission-less drama. The 90-minute play was often in reality closer to 100 minutes, not counting the delayed start. But longer durations have become more common.

Before COVID forced theaters to go dark, I noticed an increase in intermission-less shows approaching and sometimes exceeding the two-hour mark. Ivo van Hove's Broadway revival of "West Side Story" was truncated into a single act that let out just before 10 p.m. Twice I saw Jeremy O. Harris' "Slave Play" in New York, and twice I felt a bit creaky as I tried standing up after more than two hours of sitting.

My back and bladder may have complained, but not to the point where I thought, "Hey, can't we stop the show for 15 minutes so I can wander the halls of the theater and exchange banalities with others waiting to relieve themselves?"