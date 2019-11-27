Christmas Walk brings out the holiday spirit in Downtown Decatur

DECATUR — The annual Christmas Walk is the holiday highlight of Downtown Decatur.
Festive music, colorful lights and sweet smells are found around nearly every corner.
The Christmas Walk will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, throughout downtown.
The event has been a tradition for many among the community.
According to Christmas coordinator Jarrod Cox, the Christmas Walk was developed to help the small businesses downtown. “It is the heart of downtown,” he said.
Not only are stores taking part in the festivities, but banks as well. Town and Country Bank will be offering free hot chocolate and cookies to people passing by. Hot chocolate stands will also be in front of the Santa House in Central Park and the Giggles Elf House on the corner of Merchant and Main Streets. Carolers will roam around downtown singing the classics. The trolley will have a special route that will take customers to various businesses.
“It puts you in the cheer,” Cox said.
Along with store bought items, local artwork is featured throughout downtown. The Decatur Area Arts Council turned their gallery into an artisans’ shop. Original pieces include jewelry, woodworking, paintings, ornaments, greeting cards, scarves, baskets and wreaths. During the Christmas Walk, the gallery will have various musicians performing for entertainment.
A new shop to this year’s festivities is “Let’s Paint with Liz,” a business devoted to painting parties located at 117 N. Main St. The shop will have open parties and walk-in painting times. “They can grab a sign off of the shelves and start paining,” said owner Liz Cleary-Swarthout.
During the Christmas Walk, the first 100 visitors will receive a free ornament for painting. Cleary-Swarthout’s sister Christy Howell will also be opening a boutique inside the building. Linenwood will offer boutique clothes and health and beauty items. “And a few pieces of home decor,” Cleary-Swarthout said.
The Merchant Street gift shop Giggles has been a part of the Christmas Walk since Chrissy Spurlock purchased the store 13 years ago. Although the event is good for business, it is enjoyable for other reasons. “It gets people in the mood for Christmas,” Spurlock said. “And it is a great family event.”
Since they moved the shop a couple of doors south on Merchant Street, the Giggles store is now bigger for this year’s Christmas Walk. The staff is expecting a bigger crowd. “Doors are always open, we never close them,” Spurlock said. “It’s all hands on deck.”
December Art Exhibits
ANNE LLOYD GALLERY. The Decatur Area Arts Council gallery will feature the Holiday Gift Shoppe in the downtown gallery. The shop will be part of the Christmas Walk on Dec. 4. The annual holiday shop, formerly titled Xmas ARTicles, will remain open throughout the month. Handmade art and fine crafts are made by more than 50 area artists. Jewelry, ceramics, scarves, soaps and lotions, baskets paintings, photography, ornaments and much more will be featured.
The shop will close Dec. 28.
BICENTENNIAL ART CENTER. The Paris art center will feature the exhibit “Fabric Art Show” by Roseann Moss until Dec. 27.
BLUE CONNECTION. The Millikin University's student-run art gallery will feature a variety of items for holiday shopping. The store will be open during the Christmas Walk Dec. 4.
CENTRAL ILLINOIS TITLE COMPANY. The artwork of Carol Kessler and Leta Burch will be featured again at the business until the end of December.
DECATUR AIRPORT GALLERY. Artwork by Leta Burch will be on display again at the Airport Gallery throughout December.
FLOURISHES GALLERY AND STUDIOS. The downtown Shelbyville gallery will feature the artwork of Rae Nell Spencer in the Gallery. Bonnie’s Baskets will be featured in the library. The upper lobby will display the works of Jamie Rutherford. The Beaux Arts Ballroom will display the artwork of the Shelbyville Schools students. Carol Kessler’s work will be featured in the Theme Hall. The exhibits will be displayed until Jan. 4. For an appointment, call (217) 827-5690.
GALLERY 510. The downtown gallery will feature the watercolor pieces of Jessica Disbrow throughout the month. The gallery will also be open during the Downtown Christmas Walk from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4.
Disbrow will will be available for an artist talk at 6:30 p.m. during the First Friday Gallery Walk from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6.
GIERTZ GALLERY. Parkland College Gallery will feature the exhibit “State of the Arts: Ceramics.” The exhibit will remain on display until Feb. 1. For more information, visit www.artgallery.parkland.edu.
HISTORY ROOM. Decatur Public Library history room will feature historical pictures and memorabilia on local subjects, including Beer Furniture, Building of Lake Decatur, Decatur Public Schools - Gone But Not Forgotten, Vintage Christmas and Kwanzaa.
KRANNERT ART MUSEUM. The University of Illinois art museum will display Ancient Mediterranean, African, South American, European and American art on the main level in the Trees Gallery as well as the Bows Gallery. The main level of the Kinkead Gallery will feature “All This Beauty and Color: Highlights from the WPA.” The Rosann Gelvin Noel Gallery will display “Art since 1948.”
All exhibits will be displayed until Dec. 23.
LINCOLN ART INSTITUTE. The Logan County Artists display will feature the Holiday Show and Sale at the Lincoln gallery until Dec. 17. For visits, call (217) 651-8355 for an appointment.
PERKINSON ART GALLERY. The gallery located in the Kirkland Fine Arts Center will display the Central Illinois High School Teacher Biennial Exhibition until Jan. 31. A reception will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31.
ROCK SPRINGS NATURE CENTER. Rock Springs Nature Center's north wing art gallery will display the artwork from members of the Barn Colony Artists.
Nature photography by David Castor will be featured in the south gallery of the nature center.
Both exhibits will be on display until the end of December.
TARBLE ARTS CENTER. The Eastern Illinois University gallery will feature Rachel Monosov’s “We Are Almost There” in the Main Gallery.
The Brainard Gallery will display Protest Banner Lending Library. The exhibits will be displayed until Jan. 5. Tours are available by appointment only. To schedule a tour, call (217) 581-2787 or email tarble@eiu.edu.
UNIVERSITY GALLERIES. The Illinois State University art gallery will feature the exhibit “Don’t Let Them Clip Your Tiny Little Insect Wings” by Eric Anthony Berdis. Alison Ruttan’s “Unmaking of Places and History” will also be displayed.
Both exhibits will be displayed until Dec. 15.
UPSTAIRS GALLERY. Artwork from Gallery 510’s Silent Auction Fundraiser will be featured at the Decatur Public Library’s second floor gallery throughout December.
WILDFLOUR ARTISAN BAKERY AND CAFE. The artwork of Barb Dove will be featured at the artisan cafe throughout the month.
