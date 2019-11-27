Christmas Walk brings out the holiday spirit in Downtown Decatur

DECATUR — The annual Christmas Walk is the holiday highlight of Downtown Decatur.

Festive music, colorful lights and sweet smells are found around nearly every corner.

The Christmas Walk will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, throughout downtown.

The event has been a tradition for many among the community.

According to Christmas coordinator Jarrod Cox, the Christmas Walk was developed to help the small businesses downtown. “It is the heart of downtown,” he said.

Not only are stores taking part in the festivities, but banks as well. Town and Country Bank will be offering free hot chocolate and cookies to people passing by. Hot chocolate stands will also be in front of the Santa House in Central Park and the Giggles Elf House on the corner of Merchant and Main Streets. Carolers will roam around downtown singing the classics. The trolley will have a special route that will take customers to various businesses.

“It puts you in the cheer,” Cox said.