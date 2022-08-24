Circus on Ice skating into Decatur

DECATUR — The national group of circus performers, Circus on Ice, will make a stop in Decatur.

The unique show will feature jugglers, acrobats, trapeze artists, clowns and skaters dressed as animal characters creating a spectacle on ice.

“They are a little bit of a ballet combined with traditional circus acts,” said Sarah Butts, marketing manager for the Decatur Civic Center. “This is the very first of this kind we’ve had. It’s going to be a lot of fun, something different.”

Two performances will be offered, 4 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Decatur Civic Center.

The Circus on Ice performers skate on PolyGlide Synthetic Ice. “You’re not going to get cold,” Butts said. “It can be put anywhere.”

If You Go WHAT: Circus on Ice WHEN: 4 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 WHERE: Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza TICKETS: $25 for adults; $15 for children; available at the door or box office or by calling 217-422-7300. ON THE WEB: www.decaturciviccenter.net

According to the skating company, the floor is useful for their type of entertainment. “There is no need for refrigeration or electricity to mount our stage,” the company said.

The surface of their stage is compared to other slick surfaces. “It’s essentially like a giant cutting board,” Butts said. “You can still fall on it.”

Although the performers will not use ice in their act, the civic center will be preparing for the upcoming skating season shortly after the Circus on Ice show and the Friends of the Library Book Sale, scheduled for Sept. 4 and 5.

“The very next week we start laying down our own ice,” Butts said. “We open to the public for ice skating on Sept. 16.”