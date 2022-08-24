Circus on Ice skating into Decatur

DECATUR — The national group of circus performers, Circus on Ice, will make a stop in Decatur.
The unique show will feature jugglers, acrobats, trapeze artists, clowns and skaters dressed as animal characters creating a spectacle on ice.
“They are a little bit of a ballet combined with traditional circus acts,” said Sarah Butts, marketing manager for the Decatur Civic Center. “This is the very first of this kind we’ve had. It’s going to be a lot of fun, something different.”
Two performances will be offered, 4 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Decatur Civic Center.
The surface of their stage is compared to other slick surfaces. “It’s essentially like a giant cutting board,” Butts said. “You can still fall on it.”
Although the performers will not use ice in their act, the civic center will be preparing for the upcoming skating season shortly after the Circus on Ice show and the Friends of the Library Book Sale, scheduled for Sept. 4 and 5.
“The very next week we start laying down our own ice,” Butts said. “We open to the public for ice skating on Sept. 16.”
Remember these Decatur broadcast personalities?
Mikaela Hunt
Shea Anderson
Shannon Mason
Ron Rector
Mike Cleff
Michael T
Mike Spaulding
Chris Bullock
Lisa Kaye
Kimberly Knox (Kimmy K)
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR