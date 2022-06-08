 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Comedian Bill Engvall set to appear on the Devon Amphitheater stage

Bill Engvall

Comedian Bill Engvall 

DECATUR — Comedian Bill Engvall's "Here’s Your Sign, It’s Finally Time: The Farewell Tour" will be on stage at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Nelson Park.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 10, at www.devonamphitheater.com. Prices range from $40 to $125.

This show is not included as part of the season package, however, season ticket holders will receive an e-mail with information for advance purchase.

Engvall's first album, "Here’s Your Sign" in 1996, held the number one position on the Billboard Comedy Chart for 15 weeks. He has appeared on various television programs, including "Last Man Standing" featuring Tim Allen and his own show, "The Bill Engvall Show."

Engvall was also part of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour with fellow comedians Jeff Foxworthy, Larry the Cable Guy and Ron White.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

