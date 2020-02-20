Comedian Nick Di Paolo returns to Decatur

DECATUR — In less than a year since his first visit to Decatur, comedian Nick Di Paolo is coming back.

The entertainer’s next stand-up show will be Friday, Feb. 28, at the Decatur Civic Center.

“I can't remember what I said that night,” he said about the March 2019 show. “But I’ll have new material now. I’ll have a lot more politics.”

Chris Brodnicki, Decatur Civic Center general manager, was happy to have the comedian return to the venue.

“The guy is a riot,” Brodnicki said. “He needs to be experienced.”

Di Paolo’s brand of comedy admittedly leans to the right. “Show business is very left wing liberal,” he said. “That’s not me. I’m not politically correct.”