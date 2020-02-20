You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Comedian Nick Di Paolo returns to Decatur
0 comments

Comedian Nick Di Paolo returns to Decatur

{{featured_button_text}}
Nick Di Paolo

Comedian Nick Di Paolo will return to Decatur Feb. 28 at the Decatur Civic Center.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

DECATUR — In less than a year since his first visit to Decatur, comedian Nick Di Paolo is coming back.

The entertainer’s next stand-up show will be Friday, Feb. 28, at the Decatur Civic Center.

“I can't remember what I said that night,” he said about the March 2019 show. “But I’ll have new material now. I’ll have a lot more politics.”

Chris Brodnicki, Decatur Civic Center general manager, was happy to have the comedian return to the venue.

“The guy is a riot,” Brodnicki said. “He needs to be experienced.”

Di Paolo’s brand of comedy admittedly leans to the right. “Show business is very left wing liberal,” he said. “That’s not me. I’m not politically correct.”

The comedian said he tries to focus on the bigger stories often found today. However, his material is not all political. Much of his work is improvisational.

For more than 30 years, Di Paolo has presented off-color, sometimes bawdy comedy to various audiences. His work includes radio, acting and writing as well as his stage performances.  

Di Paolo has been nominated twice for writing on the HBO "Chris Rock Show."  His own shows include “The Nick Di Paolo Show” radio show and a comedy special titled “A Breath of Fresh Air,” found on this website, nickdip.com.

Di Paolo said he fights fire with fire, avoiding politically correct topics. “But that’s what I’ve been doing my whole career,” he said.

According to Brodnicki, Central Illinois provides the type of audience Di Paolo enjoys most. “Decatur is a salt-of-the-earth kind of place,” Brodnicki said. “The kind of people that Nick loves to be around.”

“If they are easily offended, they are in for a long night,” Di Paolo said about the audience.

12+ Famous Decatur Visitors

12+ Famous Decatur visitors

Decatur has been a stopping place for quite a few celebrities.

1 of 13

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

If You Go

WHAT: Comedian Nick DiPaolo

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28

WHERE: Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza

TICKETS: $30 in advance; $35 at the door

ON THE WEB: www.decaturciviccenter.org

BY PHONE: (217) 422-7300

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News