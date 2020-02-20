Comedian Nick Di Paolo returns to Decatur

Di Paolo said he fights fire with fire, avoiding politically correct topics. “But that’s what I’ve been doing my whole career,” he said.
According to Brodnicki, Central Illinois provides the type of audience Di Paolo enjoys most. “Decatur is a salt-of-the-earth kind of place,” Brodnicki said. “The kind of people that Nick loves to be around.”
“If they are easily offended, they are in for a long night,” Di Paolo said about the audience.
President Ronald Reagan visited Decatur a few times including in October of 1955 as part of a tour of Midwestern cities having General Electric plants and in August 1984 when he visited ADM and Millikin University.
Apart from stars Matt Damon, Scott Bakula and Melanie Lynskey, a number of actors in “The Informant!” spent a weekend or a few days in Decatur. Most significant now would be comedian Patton Oswalt and television legend Tom Smothers. Smothers had, years earlier, performed at Millikin’s Kirkland Fine Arts Center with his brother Dick Smothers.
Decatur was the first home in Illinois of President Lincoln and was the location of a political speech about the important of Sangamon River navigation. Lincoln also made frequent stop sin Decatur when working at as a lawyer on the 8th Judicial Circuit. in 1860 Lincoln received his first endorsement for President of the United Sates as "The Railsplitter Candidate" at the Illinois Republican State Convention that was held in Decatur.
File photo, Aug. 21, 1984: Sen. Charles Percy, left; President Ronald Reagan, ADM board Chairman Dwayne Andreas at ADM hydroponics facility.
H&R file photo
Walter Bieri/Keystone via AP
Actress Eva Longoria visited Decatur in 2012 as a guest of Howard Buffett.
Herald & Review archives
Bill Cosby did a pair of performances at Millikin’s Kirkland Fine Arts Center in 2002.
Herald & Review archives
